Soldier violates protection order to bash wife

A soldier has been arrested for violating a protection order after he assaulted his wife leaving her with a swollen face and mouth.A court heard that Joseph Chihwehwete (40), a soldier, violated a protection order that was granted against him in September this year for physically and verbally abusing his wife, Norice Dube (36).The prosecutor, Rosemary Mbeure, said in October this year Joseph had a misunderstanding with his wife and he slapped his wife in the face. As if that was not enough he struck her with fists causing her to bleed and sustain a swollen mouth and face.Norice reported her husband to the police, leading to his arrest.Joseph appeared before Western Commonage resident magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja facing physical abuse charges.He pleaded not guilty and was represented by his lawyer Tinashe Tashaya.Due to overwhelming evidence Joseph was convicted and sentenced to serve 10 months in prison. However, six months were wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within a period of three years.Joseph was given an option to pay $18 000 fine or to serve four months behind bars.