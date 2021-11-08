Latest News Editor's Choice


R1,2m heist victim turns to madzibaba to nab robbers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE arrest of a 32-year-old man suspected to be part of a gang that recently robbed a Beitbridge businessman of R1,2 million and US$3 500, reportedly came after the businessman allegedly consulted a local apostolic faith leader for divine intervention to recover his stolen money, B-Metro has established.

The businessman (name supplied) lost R1,2 million, US$3 500, two cellphones and four wrist watches, among other valuables to four gun-wielding robbers that broke into his house in the early hours of October 9.

They reportedly threatened to shoot him and his family while demanding  cash.

The suspect, Freeman Ndudzo of Dulivhadzimo, who is also linked to a number of robbery cases in Beitbridge, was found with four pistols believed to be imports from South Africa.

In a statement national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Ndudzo on November 5.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Freeman Ndudzo (32) on November 5, 2021 by detectives who were pursuing a case of unlawful entry and theft.

"On approaching 552 Dulivhadzimo, Beitbridge, police officers found the suspect with a black satchel under the bed. Searches revealed that the suspect was hiding a star pistol with magazines of rounds, three more pistols with 16 rounds seven cell phones and one hunter's torch," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi added:

"The suspect confirmed that the weapons were from outside the country and intended for use in robbery cases in Zimbabwe. The suspect is linked to several robbery cases that occurred in Beitbridge including the purported theft case of R1,2 million reported recently."

Before Ndudzo's arrest, it emerged that in a bid to make the robbers return his money to him, the businessman allegedly consulted apostolic faith leader Madzibaba Emmanuel Mutumwa of the Johane Masowe eChishanu at his shrine in Bulawayo's Selborne Park suburb on 17 October 2021.

Pictures and videos in possession of B-Metro show the businessman in white robes kneeling before Madzibaba Mutumwa receiving prayers.

"In the same video the businessman explains the purpose of his visit to Madzibaba Mutumwa saying he had come to seek "divine" intervention after he lost his money to armed robbers.

"I have come here to get prayers after that incident which happened and that I can also recover the loot that I lost. It's not my first time being at Masowe, I have been here before. So, I hope I'm going to get help here," the businessman is heard saying so in the video.

When reached for comment the businessman confirmed that he consulted Madzibaba Mutumwa for divine intervention so that he could recover his money.

"It's true that I consulted him (Madzibaba Mutumwa) and that is when he told me that the suspects would be arrested. One of them has since been arrested and appeared in court. I had no doubts that his prayers worked.

"People should also know that when having such problems, it's all about believing when one consults any man of God," the businessman said.

Madzibaba Mutumwa is on record claiming to have the powers of establishing causes of bad events and protecting people against evil and many victims of theft and burglary are reportedly flocking to his shrine to consult.

Source - B-Metro
