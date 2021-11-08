Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police put on spot over students assault

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HUMAN rights lawyers have given police in Masvingo seven days to provide names of law enforcement agents who brutalised protesting students at Gokomere High School.

In a statement yesterday, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said the brutal assault and torture of the students followed protests that broke out on Monday over poor diet and learning conditions.

ZLHR said the students were detained at Masvingo Central Police Station, and were only released following representations made by their lawyer Martin Mureri of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

"He (Mureri) emphasised the need for officer-in-charge to engage the students' parents or guardians instead of keeping them in detention.

"Some students were left nursing injuries after they were assaulted and tortured by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers, who arrested them on Sunday November 7, 2021, and on Monday November 8, 2021, after they were accused of staging a demonstration at the school against unsuitable learning conditions.

"In his letter, Mureri protested against the conduct of police officers who arrested the students and assaulted them and left them in bad shape," the ZLHR said.

"Mureri stated that parents now want the alleged assault and torture to be investigated within seven days, and that the parents must be furnished with the outcome of the probe detailing the names of the law enforcement agents who ill-treated the students."

Allegations were that on November 7, police arrested 40 Gokomere students after they allegedly destroyed dining hall window panes, and a vehicle used by the school head, Acquanos Mazhunga, during a demonstration.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Killed, #Log, #Burning

Comments


Must Read

'Unoka' Biti 'appeals' to tyrant Mnangagwa to uphold rule of law - 'Go implement reforms like a man!'

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF desperate to engage Zambia leader

4 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Zanu-PF officials hijacking Pfumvudza programme

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chinamasa says polls a waste of resources

4 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Zanu-PF moves to mend structures

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Police boss has case to answer

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Mwazha church to hold Passover despite wrangle

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zanu-PF frets over own land barons

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa implores Zanu-PF supporters to register to vote in numbers

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Africa South Australia

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

School 'victimises' pupils as parents reject fee hike

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

'Beitbridge border clearance has improved'

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zesa blamed for Bulawayo water cuts

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF deploys Politburo members to faction ravaged provinces

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

R1,2m heist victim turns to madzibaba to nab robbers

4 hrs ago | 603 Views

Soldier violates protection order to bash wife

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Groundnuts dispute leads to suicide

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mass exodus of science teachers hits Bulawayo schools

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Rapist gets Grade 6 pupil pregnant

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Bosso board leaders term extended

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

De Jongh rekindles Bosso romance

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

CJ Malaba implores judges to dispense justice promptly

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

$8 billion target for Intwasa programme

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chiwenga throws weight behind Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 408 Views

Bafana Bafana beat Mashonaland FC

4 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zimbabwean minister honoured in United States

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget speech set for November 25

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

12-member armed robbery gang arrested

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Driver vanishes, fuel tanker impounded

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Robbers hit school, shops

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF to receive DCC reports

4 hrs ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa launches Intwasa/ Pfumvudza programme

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Obeying illegal orders no defence for corruption'

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

ZIMTA bosses in massive corruption storm

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF denies paying people top attend gatherings

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Eurowings set for Victoria Falls flights

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Telecel fails to pay rentals for 32 months

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Hot temperatures to persist in all provinces

15 hrs ago | 857 Views

BCC hit by exodus of health staff

16 hrs ago | 749 Views

Robbers seize and flee with cash

16 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Robbers raid Mukuru

16 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Fuel Tanker filled with water impounded

16 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Magwaza to launch 12th album in Botswana, SA

16 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man struck and killed with burning log

16 hrs ago | 726 Views

FW de Klerk dies at 85

22 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Crypto Exchange vs Crypto Broker: What Is the Difference?

23 hrs ago | 225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days