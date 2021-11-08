Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zesa blamed for Bulawayo water cuts

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has blamed the on-going water cuts in the city to power outages, and warned residents to brace for more interruptions.

In a notice to residents on Wednesday, town clerk Christopher Dube said the power cuts would affect the city's ability to pump water to residents.

"The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that the city's water facilities are currently experiencing power outages that have been affecting abstraction, pumping, treatment and storage of both treated and raw water over the past six days.

"This has had a negative overall effect on the city's capacity to ensure continuous, and in some instances scheduled water supplies to all areas," Dube said.

"These power supply interruptions have been as follows, Umzingwane and Inyankuni Dam abstract pump stations (33 hours), Ncema Water works and Fernhill Booster Station, treatment and major pump station (33 hours) and Nyamandlovu Rochester Pump Station, Cowdray Park Booster Station and Nyamandlovu (Aquifer 264 hours)."

"ln cases when the city reservoirs deplete to critical levels, supply to affected suburbs will be turned off until such a time where power supply to the mentioned plants has been restored to levels that will enable constant and consistent abstraction, treatment and pumping plus the raising of supply reservoirs to stable and satisfactory levels," he said.

Bulawayo relies on five sources in the Umzingwane catchment area.

The city has been experiencing water rationing for years mainly because of prolonged droughts.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Killed, #Log, #Burning

Comments


Must Read

'Unoka' Biti 'appeals' to tyrant Mnangagwa to uphold rule of law - 'Go implement reforms like a man!'

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF desperate to engage Zambia leader

4 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Zanu-PF officials hijacking Pfumvudza programme

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chinamasa says polls a waste of resources

4 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Zanu-PF moves to mend structures

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Police boss has case to answer

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Mwazha church to hold Passover despite wrangle

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zanu-PF frets over own land barons

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa implores Zanu-PF supporters to register to vote in numbers

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Africa South Australia

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

School 'victimises' pupils as parents reject fee hike

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

'Beitbridge border clearance has improved'

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Police put on spot over students assault

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zanu-PF deploys Politburo members to faction ravaged provinces

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

R1,2m heist victim turns to madzibaba to nab robbers

4 hrs ago | 603 Views

Soldier violates protection order to bash wife

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Groundnuts dispute leads to suicide

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mass exodus of science teachers hits Bulawayo schools

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Rapist gets Grade 6 pupil pregnant

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Bosso board leaders term extended

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

De Jongh rekindles Bosso romance

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

CJ Malaba implores judges to dispense justice promptly

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

$8 billion target for Intwasa programme

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chiwenga throws weight behind Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 408 Views

Bafana Bafana beat Mashonaland FC

4 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zimbabwean minister honoured in United States

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget speech set for November 25

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

12-member armed robbery gang arrested

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Driver vanishes, fuel tanker impounded

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Robbers hit school, shops

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF to receive DCC reports

4 hrs ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa launches Intwasa/ Pfumvudza programme

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Obeying illegal orders no defence for corruption'

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

ZIMTA bosses in massive corruption storm

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF denies paying people top attend gatherings

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Eurowings set for Victoria Falls flights

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Telecel fails to pay rentals for 32 months

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Hot temperatures to persist in all provinces

15 hrs ago | 857 Views

BCC hit by exodus of health staff

16 hrs ago | 749 Views

Robbers seize and flee with cash

16 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Robbers raid Mukuru

16 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Fuel Tanker filled with water impounded

16 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Magwaza to launch 12th album in Botswana, SA

16 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man struck and killed with burning log

16 hrs ago | 726 Views

FW de Klerk dies at 85

22 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Crypto Exchange vs Crypto Broker: What Is the Difference?

23 hrs ago | 225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days