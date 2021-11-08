Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Beitbridge border clearance has improved'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBORDERS authorities yesterday said the traffic backlog at Beitbridge Border Post had "tremendously" improved, with vehicle clearance now taking less than 12 hours, compared to five or more days in the past.

The improved traffic clearance has been attributed to pre-clearance compliance by importers, and the fines that were introduced on transporters that were deliberately causing delays.

Zimborders official François Diedrechsen told NewsDay that the modern electronic systems that were introduced at the border post improved traffic clearance.

"For instance, if a company has trucks that pass more than five times without any issues, that company should be exempted from physical examinations on the next trip. The technology in the new terminal is able to read that," Diedrechsen said.

"That is the international trend in developed countries and Zimbabwe should embrace this to speed up movement of goods through Beitbridge border."

Officials at the border post have been insisting on 100% checks at every point, which resulted in traffic jams.

Soon after the introduction of US$200 fees for trucks to pass through by Zimborders, truckers abandoned the Beitbridge route, opting to go through Kazungula Border Post.

The road freight association in South Africa this week said pre-clearance systems at Beitbridge had improved compared to Kazungula Border Post.

Latest data shows that it is taking less than 12 hours for a truck to be cleared to pass through the Beitbridge border.

Federation of East and Southern African Road Transport Associations chief director Mike Fitzmaurice, was recently quoted in a freight magazine saying the latest on-average processing time is four hours from Zimbabwe into South Africa.

"To put it into perspective, at the Kazungula Bridge across the Zambezi between Botswana and Zambia, processing still takes longer than 24 hours on average," Fitzmaurice told Border Beat, a road and rail freighters newsletter.

He said while Kazungula was a single window one-stop border post compared to Beitbridge, it took up to 25 hours for a truck to be cleared to enter Zambia.

In October, long-winding queues of trucks waiting to be cleared were the order of the day at Beitbridge.

On the South African side, trucks arriving were kept in truck yards if requisite border transit documentation was inadequate.

South Africa introduced R20 000 fine for non-compliance with pre-clearing procedures.

On the Zimbabwean side, shipping agents at Beitbridge risked suspension of their licences or paying fines if trucks failed to move out of the Zimborders control zone within three hours.

Zimbabwe, which is a transit hub in the region, earns substantial amounts of money in transit and toll fees from vehicles. It lost considerable revenue when transporters opted for the Kazungula route.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Killed, #Log, #Burning

Comments


Must Read

'Unoka' Biti 'appeals' to tyrant Mnangagwa to uphold rule of law - 'Go implement reforms like a man!'

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF desperate to engage Zambia leader

4 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Zanu-PF officials hijacking Pfumvudza programme

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chinamasa says polls a waste of resources

4 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Zanu-PF moves to mend structures

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Police boss has case to answer

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Mwazha church to hold Passover despite wrangle

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zanu-PF frets over own land barons

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa implores Zanu-PF supporters to register to vote in numbers

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Africa South Australia

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

School 'victimises' pupils as parents reject fee hike

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zesa blamed for Bulawayo water cuts

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Police put on spot over students assault

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zanu-PF deploys Politburo members to faction ravaged provinces

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

R1,2m heist victim turns to madzibaba to nab robbers

4 hrs ago | 603 Views

Soldier violates protection order to bash wife

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Groundnuts dispute leads to suicide

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mass exodus of science teachers hits Bulawayo schools

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Rapist gets Grade 6 pupil pregnant

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Bosso board leaders term extended

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

De Jongh rekindles Bosso romance

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

CJ Malaba implores judges to dispense justice promptly

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

$8 billion target for Intwasa programme

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chiwenga throws weight behind Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 408 Views

Bafana Bafana beat Mashonaland FC

4 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zimbabwean minister honoured in United States

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget speech set for November 25

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

12-member armed robbery gang arrested

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Driver vanishes, fuel tanker impounded

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Robbers hit school, shops

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF to receive DCC reports

4 hrs ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa launches Intwasa/ Pfumvudza programme

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Obeying illegal orders no defence for corruption'

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

ZIMTA bosses in massive corruption storm

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF denies paying people top attend gatherings

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Eurowings set for Victoria Falls flights

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Telecel fails to pay rentals for 32 months

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Hot temperatures to persist in all provinces

15 hrs ago | 857 Views

BCC hit by exodus of health staff

16 hrs ago | 750 Views

Robbers seize and flee with cash

16 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Robbers raid Mukuru

16 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Fuel Tanker filled with water impounded

16 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Magwaza to launch 12th album in Botswana, SA

16 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man struck and killed with burning log

16 hrs ago | 726 Views

FW de Klerk dies at 85

22 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Crypto Exchange vs Crypto Broker: What Is the Difference?

23 hrs ago | 225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days