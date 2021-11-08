Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

School 'victimises' pupils as parents reject fee hike

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
AUTHORITIES at the Catholic-run St Martins Primary School in Harare are being investigated by the Primary and Secondary Education ministry following reports that pupils whose parents objected to an unsanctioned fee hike were being victimised.

The school recently held its annual general meeting (AGM) virtually, where authorities allegedly imposed an almost 100% fee hike.

This saw fees being raised from US$270 to US$530 on the basis that staffers at the school were demanding salary increments.

The parents, however, objected to the fee hike, arguing that there was no justification for the "excessive" increase.

They did not pay the top-up, arguing that the less than 200 parents attended the AGM did not constitute a quorum.

There are reports that authorities are barring children who have not paid top up fees from attending lessons. School authorities also threatened to expel pupils whose parents failed to pay up.

Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro confirmed the development.

"We received the complaints by parents at St Martins Primary School over various allegations to do with maladministration and investigations on the matter are underway," Ndoro said.

"We have received several similar complaints from other schools throughout the country.

"We urge school authorities to adhere to guidelines set by the ministry to avoid such conflicts which sometimes are disrupting learning in schools."

Leaked WatsApp of the online meeting indicated that school authorities blocked some parents from contributing their views, resulting in several of them exiting the platform.

"We have the board chair ignoring requests of the parents, muting everyone," a parent posted during the meeting.

"Are we stakeholders at this school? Please start taking us seriously. Mr Headmaster, you want a 20% increase in salaries from the very parents you are adopting such a condescending attitude, what a shame."

Parents also accused the school authorities of refusing to accept fees at the interbank rate, saying they were using the parallel rate of US$1:200.

"Grade Seven pupils, who had not paid up their fees, were barred from sitting for mock examinations yesterday (last week)," a parent, who requested anonymity, said.

"Those in lower grades, who were not paid up, were separated from others and did not attend lessons.

"The authorities threatened pupils in Grades One and Two that they will not proceed to the next level if their parents refused to pay up. We have made a report at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Primary and Secondary Education ministry."

Efforts to get a comment from St Martins Primary School head Tinashe Gwese were fruitless.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Killed, #Log, #Burning

Comments


Must Read

'Unoka' Biti 'appeals' to tyrant Mnangagwa to uphold rule of law - 'Go implement reforms like a man!'

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF desperate to engage Zambia leader

4 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Zanu-PF officials hijacking Pfumvudza programme

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chinamasa says polls a waste of resources

4 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Zanu-PF moves to mend structures

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Police boss has case to answer

4 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mwazha church to hold Passover despite wrangle

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zanu-PF frets over own land barons

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa implores Zanu-PF supporters to register to vote in numbers

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Africa South Australia

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

'Beitbridge border clearance has improved'

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zesa blamed for Bulawayo water cuts

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Police put on spot over students assault

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zanu-PF deploys Politburo members to faction ravaged provinces

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

R1,2m heist victim turns to madzibaba to nab robbers

4 hrs ago | 603 Views

Soldier violates protection order to bash wife

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Groundnuts dispute leads to suicide

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mass exodus of science teachers hits Bulawayo schools

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Rapist gets Grade 6 pupil pregnant

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Bosso board leaders term extended

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

De Jongh rekindles Bosso romance

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

CJ Malaba implores judges to dispense justice promptly

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

$8 billion target for Intwasa programme

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chiwenga throws weight behind Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 408 Views

Bafana Bafana beat Mashonaland FC

4 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zimbabwean minister honoured in United States

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget speech set for November 25

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

12-member armed robbery gang arrested

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Driver vanishes, fuel tanker impounded

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Robbers hit school, shops

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF to receive DCC reports

4 hrs ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa launches Intwasa/ Pfumvudza programme

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Obeying illegal orders no defence for corruption'

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

ZIMTA bosses in massive corruption storm

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF denies paying people top attend gatherings

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Eurowings set for Victoria Falls flights

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Telecel fails to pay rentals for 32 months

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Hot temperatures to persist in all provinces

15 hrs ago | 857 Views

BCC hit by exodus of health staff

16 hrs ago | 750 Views

Robbers seize and flee with cash

16 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Robbers raid Mukuru

16 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Fuel Tanker filled with water impounded

16 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Magwaza to launch 12th album in Botswana, SA

16 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man struck and killed with burning log

16 hrs ago | 726 Views

FW de Klerk dies at 85

22 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Crypto Exchange vs Crypto Broker: What Is the Difference?

23 hrs ago | 225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days