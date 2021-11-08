Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa implores Zanu-PF supporters to register to vote in numbers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday implored Zanu-PF supporters to register to vote in numbers to ensure a "resounding" victory for the ruling party in the upcoming by-elections.

Mnangagwa said this while addressing party supporters in Gokwe during the launch of the 2021-22 Pfumvudza/Intwasa farming scheme.

"As we prepare for the upcoming by-elections that are going to be held next year, I urge you to register in your numbers," Mnangagwa said.

"Everyone should register to vote. As the government, we have tasked the Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage ministry to decentralise the process of acquiring birth certificates and national identity cards so that everyone can easily register to vote."

On Wednesday, Mnangagwa told party supporters in Chimanimani that by-elections will be held in the first quarter of 2022.

There are 133 vacant seats in Parliament and local government following the recall of MDC Alliance legislators and councillors.

Mnangagwa said the by-elections would provide a platform for Zanu-PF to gauge its readiness for the 2023 elections.

"The upcoming by-elections must be won by Zanu-PF as the party prepares for the harmonised general elections in 2023. For the party to garner five million votes in 2023, everyone should register to vote," he  added.

"We decided to officially launch the cotton Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme in Gokwe because Gokwe produces more than 52% of the country's cotton. My government is going to make sure that cotton farmers are paid well and on time," Mnangagwa added.

Cotton farmers often complain of late payment for deliveries.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
