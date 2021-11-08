Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF frets over own land barons

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has expressed concern over land corruption involving some of its members and has admitted that they have grabbed thousands of hectares around the country, creating illegal settlements and throwing town planning into disarray.

The party's information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi early this week told NewsDay that the law would take its course on land barons regardless of their political affiliation.

His comments followed recent revelations made in a report by the Zanu-PF land reform and resettlement committee, handed to the central committee at the recently held Zanu-PF annual conference in Bindura, which expressed concern over land corruption by party members.

"The invasions, which are being orchestrated by the so-called land barons, co-operatives and other consortiums, which seem to have the backing of high-profile individuals in political positions and government offices, have illegally taken ownership of hundreds of thousands of hectares of land around cities and towns and in the process, creating hundreds of thousands of illegal housing stands, for absolutely no benefit to the State," the report read in part.

Mugwadi said the central committee report was a "private report exclusive for party members only", adding that he could not comment on its contents to the media.

"But generally, the position with regards to land barons has been made very clear that the law must take its course to deal with those elements despite their rank or political affiliation," Mugwadi told NewsDay.

The report stated that politicians and government officials were involved in massive land theft, and the committee felt that this could cost the party votes ahead of elections in 2023.

It blamed government officials for their failure to implement a 2018 report on the land audit, as well as failure to bring those responsible to book.

In 2019, President Emmerson Mnangagwa ordered a land audit on State land, and appointed a commission headed by Justice Tendai Uchena to carry out investigations.

The report is yet to be made public.

"Government officers in district offices should desist from corrupt practices as most of the cases brought to the department of land reform and resettlement lately are of aggrieved and evicted individuals affected by the corrupt actions of those officers.

"Despite previous pleas for sanity to be brought into the land baron and co-operatives chaos prevailing in the cities and other metropolitan areas, especially Harare and Chitungwiza where some individuals seem to think that corruption pays as they get away with stealing and selling State land, this continues as nothing tangible seems to happen to them and these daring corrupt individuals have become billionaires overnight all in full view of the majority," the central committee report read.

Despite the issues raised in the report, the ruling party has been using land to woo votes towards elections.

In September this year, Mnangagwa announced a plan to empower the youth in agriculture, promising them that government will avail 500 hectares of land, and 600 cattle in each province and input support to the youths.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Killed, #Log, #Burning

Comments


Must Read

'Unoka' Biti 'appeals' to tyrant Mnangagwa to uphold rule of law - 'Go implement reforms like a man!'

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF desperate to engage Zambia leader

4 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Zanu-PF officials hijacking Pfumvudza programme

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chinamasa says polls a waste of resources

4 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Zanu-PF moves to mend structures

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Police boss has case to answer

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mwazha church to hold Passover despite wrangle

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa implores Zanu-PF supporters to register to vote in numbers

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Africa South Australia

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

School 'victimises' pupils as parents reject fee hike

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

'Beitbridge border clearance has improved'

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zesa blamed for Bulawayo water cuts

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Police put on spot over students assault

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zanu-PF deploys Politburo members to faction ravaged provinces

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

R1,2m heist victim turns to madzibaba to nab robbers

4 hrs ago | 603 Views

Soldier violates protection order to bash wife

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Groundnuts dispute leads to suicide

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mass exodus of science teachers hits Bulawayo schools

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

Rapist gets Grade 6 pupil pregnant

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Bosso board leaders term extended

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

De Jongh rekindles Bosso romance

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

CJ Malaba implores judges to dispense justice promptly

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

$8 billion target for Intwasa programme

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chiwenga throws weight behind Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 408 Views

Bafana Bafana beat Mashonaland FC

4 hrs ago | 544 Views

Zimbabwean minister honoured in United States

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget speech set for November 25

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

12-member armed robbery gang arrested

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Driver vanishes, fuel tanker impounded

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Robbers hit school, shops

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF to receive DCC reports

4 hrs ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa launches Intwasa/ Pfumvudza programme

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Obeying illegal orders no defence for corruption'

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

ZIMTA bosses in massive corruption storm

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF denies paying people top attend gatherings

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Eurowings set for Victoria Falls flights

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Telecel fails to pay rentals for 32 months

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Hot temperatures to persist in all provinces

15 hrs ago | 857 Views

BCC hit by exodus of health staff

16 hrs ago | 750 Views

Robbers seize and flee with cash

16 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Robbers raid Mukuru

16 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Fuel Tanker filled with water impounded

16 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Magwaza to launch 12th album in Botswana, SA

16 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man struck and killed with burning log

16 hrs ago | 726 Views

FW de Klerk dies at 85

22 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Crypto Exchange vs Crypto Broker: What Is the Difference?

23 hrs ago | 226 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days