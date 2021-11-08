Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF moves to mend structures

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has deployed politburo and central committee members to all provinces to conduct verification exercises to resolve its chaotic restructuring programme.

The party's restructuring exercise was marred by manipulation of voter registers and factional wars during the district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections.

In some provinces such as Manicaland and Harare, the process was characterised by violence, with some cases ending up in courts.

In a circular dated November 4, Zanu-PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa said the deployed leaders were expected to preside over inter-district meetings this
weekend.

"The commissariat department has deployed politburo and central committee members to hold inter-district meetings at DCC level countrywide. The meetings should be held from November 12-14," Chinamasa said.

"The purpose of the meetings is to receive progress reports on the current restructuring programme, collect copies of completed party district executives, to assess data capturing exercises of cells, branches and districts at DCC level and to address any challenges being encountered during the exercise."

A number of provinces are yet to deliver final copies of their registers despite the October 9 deadline having passed.

In Mashonaland East, acting chairperson Michael Madanha told a PCC meeting on Wednesday that some districts were still to conclude their restructuring exercises.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
