Zanu-PF officials hijacking Pfumvudza programme

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
LEGISLATORS have accused Zanu-PF bigwigs and government officials of hijacking the management of the Pfumvuza/Intwasa Presidential Input Scheme from the Lands and Agriculture ministry.

On Wednesday, during the National Assembly question-and-answer session, the legislators grilled Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi over the issue, saying the scheme had been rocked by confusion.

Norton MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) claimed that after Zanu-PF bigwigs and government officials had hijacked the programme, Grain Marketing Board (GMB) officials were living in fear of being harassed when releasing agricultural inputs.

"Zanu-PF officials are now giving instructions to GMB officers not to release inputs, which are being politicised," Mliswa said.

Umzingwane MP Levi Mayihlome (Zanu-PF) claimed that Agricultural Research and Extension officers were not distributing inputs, adding that they told farmers that  they would not receive allocations if they did not prepare their land. But Ziyambi said Zanu-PF officials should not be involved in input distribution.

"No Zanu-PF officials should be involved in the distribution of inputs. There is no go-between in this scheme.  Yes, it has been happening. Farmers who have not yet prepared land have had challenges in accessing inputs, but we, as the government, are investigating the alleged anomaly so that all officials get the correct information," he said.

Ziyambi said Treasury had since released $350 million to GMB towards funding the programme for the summer cropping season.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
