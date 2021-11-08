112 Cyclone Idai survivors resettled in Chimanimani

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Resettled Cyclone Idai survivors have expressed gratitude to government for fulfulling its pledge to relocate them to safe zones after spending nearly three years in tents.Emily Giwa, who lost two boys aged 15 and 10 during the Cyclone Idai disaster, is among the 112 survivors who have now found a new home at West End Farm in Chimanimani where government is resettling those who have been stuck in tents for close to three years."I am comfortable here given the traumatic experience I faced during the Cyclone Idai disaster. I lost two children and has been living in the tent for close to three years. I am yet to settle down given its a new place, but I am happy that government has delivered on the promise to get us to a safe place," she says.The majority of survivors share the same sentiment which many recalling the tough experience of living in temporary tents.)"We want to thank the government for delivering on the promise to resettle in a freer environment. The tents had worn out and most of the times we were forced to share a single tents with out grow children which was not morally right," another survivor said.Commented another: "We are happy that we have been given our own houses away from that place of sad memories. We hope that issues like water availability, food and roads will be addressed as promised."The minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Honourable Jorum Gumbo, who inspected the resettlement site this Thursday, was impressed by the progress made and quality of infrastructure."I must say i am impressed with the quality of infrastructure being built here. I have been consulting with survivors and they have expressed gratitude to government for this initiative. A school is also being constructed so it's impressive," he said.All the Cyclone Idai survivors have been allocated pieces of land with Manicaland Minister Of State For Provincial Affairs And Devolution, Honourable Nokuthula Matsekenyere challenging them to utilise the land for self-sustenance."For this to happen thanks to government's devolution policy which has enabled decent accomodation, water and sanitation. All beneficiaries have been allocated a hectare piece of land so no one should be dependent on government aid."