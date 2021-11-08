Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

112 Cyclone Idai survivors resettled in Chimanimani

by Staff Reporter
13 mins ago | Views
Resettled Cyclone Idai survivors have expressed gratitude to government for fulfulling its pledge to relocate them to safe zones after spending nearly three years in tents.

Emily Giwa, who lost two boys aged 15 and 10 during the Cyclone Idai disaster, is among the 112 survivors who have now found a new home at West End Farm in Chimanimani where government is resettling those who have been stuck in tents for close to three years.

"I am comfortable here given the traumatic experience I faced during the Cyclone Idai disaster. I lost two children and has been living in the tent for close to three years. I am yet to settle down given its a new place, but I am happy that government has delivered on the promise to get us to a safe place," she says.

The majority of survivors share the same sentiment which many recalling the tough experience of living in temporary tents.)

"We want to thank the government for delivering on the promise to resettle in a freer environment. The tents had worn out and most of the times we were forced to share a single tents with out grow children which was not morally right," another survivor said.

Commented another: "We are happy that we have been given our own houses away from that place of sad memories. We hope that issues like water availability, food and roads will be addressed as promised."

The minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Honourable Jorum Gumbo, who inspected the resettlement site this Thursday, was impressed by the progress made and quality of infrastructure.

"I must say i am impressed with the quality of infrastructure being built here. I have been consulting with survivors and they have expressed gratitude to government for this initiative. A school is also being constructed so it's impressive," he said.

All the Cyclone Idai survivors have been allocated pieces of land with Manicaland Minister Of State For Provincial Affairs And Devolution, Honourable Nokuthula Matsekenyere challenging them to utilise the land for self-sustenance.

"For this to happen thanks to government's devolution policy which has enabled decent accomodation, water and sanitation. All beneficiaries have been allocated a hectare piece of land so no one should be dependent on government aid."

Source - ZBC

Comments


Must Read

Millers rally behind Musarara

17 mins ago | 47 Views

'Unoka' Biti 'appeals' to tyrant Mnangagwa to uphold rule of law - 'Go implement reforms like a man!'

6 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF desperate to engage Zambia leader

8 hrs ago | 3658 Views

Zanu-PF officials hijacking Pfumvudza programme

8 hrs ago | 509 Views

Chinamasa says polls a waste of resources

8 hrs ago | 2892 Views

Zanu-PF moves to mend structures

8 hrs ago | 416 Views

Police boss has case to answer

8 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Mwazha church to hold Passover despite wrangle

8 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zanu-PF frets over own land barons

8 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mnangagwa implores Zanu-PF supporters to register to vote in numbers

8 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Africa South Australia

8 hrs ago | 538 Views

School 'victimises' pupils as parents reject fee hike

8 hrs ago | 576 Views

'Beitbridge border clearance has improved'

8 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zesa blamed for Bulawayo water cuts

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Police put on spot over students assault

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zanu-PF deploys Politburo members to faction ravaged provinces

8 hrs ago | 188 Views

R1,2m heist victim turns to madzibaba to nab robbers

8 hrs ago | 919 Views

Soldier violates protection order to bash wife

8 hrs ago | 375 Views

Groundnuts dispute leads to suicide

8 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mass exodus of science teachers hits Bulawayo schools

8 hrs ago | 426 Views

Rapist gets Grade 6 pupil pregnant

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Bosso board leaders term extended

8 hrs ago | 77 Views

De Jongh rekindles Bosso romance

8 hrs ago | 325 Views

CJ Malaba implores judges to dispense justice promptly

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

$8 billion target for Intwasa programme

8 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chiwenga throws weight behind Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bafana Bafana beat Mashonaland FC

8 hrs ago | 896 Views

Zimbabwean minister honoured in United States

8 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget speech set for November 25

8 hrs ago | 73 Views

12-member armed robbery gang arrested

8 hrs ago | 279 Views

Driver vanishes, fuel tanker impounded

8 hrs ago | 291 Views

Robbers hit school, shops

8 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF to receive DCC reports

8 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa launches Intwasa/ Pfumvudza programme

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

'Obeying illegal orders no defence for corruption'

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

ZIMTA bosses in massive corruption storm

8 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zanu-PF denies paying people top attend gatherings

8 hrs ago | 107 Views

Eurowings set for Victoria Falls flights

8 hrs ago | 107 Views

Telecel fails to pay rentals for 32 months

8 hrs ago | 89 Views

Hot temperatures to persist in all provinces

19 hrs ago | 910 Views

BCC hit by exodus of health staff

20 hrs ago | 782 Views

Robbers seize and flee with cash

20 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Robbers raid Mukuru

20 hrs ago | 2485 Views

Fuel Tanker filled with water impounded

20 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Magwaza to launch 12th album in Botswana, SA

20 hrs ago | 282 Views

Man struck and killed with burning log

20 hrs ago | 789 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days