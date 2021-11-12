Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe elected Kimberley vice chair

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe was last night elected vice chairperson of the World Kimberley Process, which ensures that all global diamond mining and sales are done legally and following laid-down standards, with the vote being a further endorsement of the Second Republic's global appeal  as a properly governed country.

The election was done in Moscow, Russia, yesterday at the plenary meeting which ran from November 8 to 12.

In an interview from Moscow last night, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando confirmed the development.

"Zimbabwe has this evening (last night) been elected as vice chairperson of the World Kimberley Process for 2022. It is a massive recognition for the country," he said.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to take over the chair in 2023, the year that it expects the mining sector to become a US$12 billion industry.

Russia is the current chair.

The Kimberley Process is a body for certifying diamonds sold around the world and provides the practical process to remove conflict diamonds from the global supply chain.

Today, participants actively manage worldwide trade and have managed to end 99,8 percent of the global production of conflict diamonds, that is diamonds mined illegally and without proper regulation and used to fund illegal and terrorist activities.

The plenary meeting was held in a hybrid format, with some participants following proceedings virtually due to Covid-19 while others attended physically.

The agenda focused on finalisation of working plans of the Kimberley Process working bodies for 2021 as well as general issues reflected in the priority initiatives promoted by the Russian chair that were of high importance for the sustainable development of the global diamond industry.

A statement from the Kimberley Process said the agenda involved the digitalisation of Kimberley Process certificates accompanying every export and import operation of rough diamonds aimed at modernisation to meet the current technological realities, particularly under the challenging circumstances of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and limitations.

Kimberley Process intended to set the basis for work in this direction and was also open to cooperation in this sphere with external organisations to learn from their experience.

Added the statement: "Secondly, the Russian chairmanship believes that it is essential for the future development of Kimberley Process that participants support the draft declaration on the so-called "Principles of Responsible Diamond Sourcing" as the best practice for the industry.

"Most of the participants and observers positively responded on the declaration co-drafted by the two largest diamond mining countries - Russia, chair of the KP, and Botswana, vice chair of the Kimberley Process."

The other key topic was the situation in the Central African Republic.

The Kimberley Process is expected to send an expert mission to that country to evaluate the effectiveness of 2019 post-verification mechanism and compliance of individual regions with the minimum requirements of the certification scheme.

The meeting also considered the applications of new countries to join the certification scheme.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Killed, #Log, #Burning

Comments


Must Read

Student stabs classmate in 'gang war'

7 mins ago | 18 Views

Zidera and sanctions simplified

20 mins ago | 40 Views

Save SA leader needs saving

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Court reserves judgement in asset declaration lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zanu-PF to resume district restructuring

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

The slow death of key liberation movements in Southern Africa

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Apostolic sects condemn The Sunday Mail for gay advert

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zanu-PF used Tsenengamu for t-shirts and caps

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

Police, army open fire on Makakavhule villagers

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Muchechetere still a ZBC employee, says Supreme Court

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

BCC, Zanu-PF vending bays fight continues

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

MP calls for local industry support

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

US$ bonus: Civil servants demand more

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bulawayo reels as ageing sewer system breaks down

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in rituals storm

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Killer Zivhu won't contest by-elections

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

ZBC presenter arrested for extorting popular Harare 'preacher' T Freddy

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe envoy sweats over Ramaphosa lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Inside Colleen Bawn's Makokoba township

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Woman killed after jumping in front of oncoming train in Cowdray Park

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mahere loses freedom bid

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mutsvangwa wants Zanu-PF to win more seats in 2023

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

'End Zimdollar fuel fraud'

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Prophet T Freddy's love affair with radio DJ exposed in court

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

New land offer permits unveiled

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Businessman cleared of fraud

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Govt, NGOs showdown looms

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe re-engages retired nurses

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

ZNCC pushes for fuel tax cuts

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Another key State witness exonerates Prisca Mupfumira

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mthuli warns fuel dealers against rejecting Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Truant ministers cripple Parly

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

112 Cyclone Idai survivors resettled in Chimanimani

18 hrs ago | 492 Views

Millers rally behind Musarara

18 hrs ago | 993 Views

'Unoka' Biti 'appeals' to tyrant Mnangagwa to uphold rule of law - 'Go implement reforms like a man!'

12 Nov 2021 at 07:58hrs | 2360 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days