Mutsvangwa wants Zanu-PF to win more seats in 2023

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF Harare provincial leadership has been challenged to intensify mobilisation strategies to win more seats in the 2023 harmonised elections, the party's Deputy Secretary for Information and Publicity Monica Mutsvangwa has said.She said this yesterday while addressing a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting at the Zanu-PF Harare provincial offices.Mutsvangwa, who is also the Women's League Secretary for Administration, said it was important for the Harare Provincial leadership to inform people of the massive infrastructure developmental projects.She said Zimbabweans were already seeing the good things that President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic he leads, is doing.Mutsvangwa was deployed in Harare to receive restructuring exercise reports in the capital's six zones."The provincial leadership must tell the people the good works being done by the Second Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa," she said.Mutsvangwa took a swipe at some divisive members who were bent on fanning divisions in the party.She said factionalism had no place in the revolutionary party, and called upon members to abide by the party rules and regulations.Mutsvangwa said internal elections were a democratic exercise that should not be used to create divisions within the party."Internal elections should unite members as they promote renewal of leadership within the party ranks," she said. "We want one-man-one-vote. That is the democracy which we fought for during the liberation struggle"The party is above us all. We should not lose our focus because of certain individuals. We want unity of purpose among party members. We cannot afford to relax. We should not start fighting because of the internal elections. Elections are just a renewal of leadership process; let's exercise democracy."Mutsvangwa said members should not concentrate on petty issues, but work towards mobilising new members even from tertiary institutions. She urged members to continue defending and protecting the sovereignty of the country.Zanu-PF, said Mutsvangwa, was bigger than individuals, adding that the Commissariat department of the party was mandated by the Politburo to enforce discipline against culprits who cause divisions."Every member of the party shall have the duty to be loyal to the party," she said. "We should have to resort to policies, rules and regulations of the party."Conduct yourself honestly and honourably in whatever you are doing in all dealings of the party."The Harare provincial leadership was tasked to embrace those defecting from opposition political parties.Harare provincial interim chairman Godwills Masimirembwa said the Commissariat department had assigned Mutsvangwa to lead the verification exercise in Harare and also to look at the whole restructuring process from cell to branch level."So, we are upbeat about that. We still have a lot of work to do," he said.Masimirembwa said the province had set 8 000 cells and 281 districts and they were working on establishing more cells."We will continue to go out and recruit more members for the party so that the number of cells increases," he said.Harare provincial Women's League chairperson, Betty Kaseke, said they were working tirelessly to recruit more members from tertiary institutions.The province has so far set up 281 party districts, with 15 yet to complete the restructuring exercise.