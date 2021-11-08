Latest News Editor's Choice


Mahere loses freedom bid

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
MDC-Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere Friday lost her freedom bid after a Harare magistrate dismissed her application for refusal of further remand.

Mahere is charged with publishing falsehoods after she allegedly posted on social media that a police officer had beaten a child to death with a baton in Harare.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje dismissed Mahere's application saying although she has been on remand for 10 months, there was need to give the State opportunity to complete its investigations.

Mr Mambanje said the delay in furnishing Mahere with a trial date was not out of the State's own making, but it was also attributed to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The State, led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti opposed to Mahere's application saying they wanted to approach Twitter as part of its investigations.

Mahere is expected back in court on February 8 next year.

Source - The Herald
