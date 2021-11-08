Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman killed after jumping in front of oncoming train in Cowdray Park

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A woman from Bulawayo died yesterday after she threw herself in front of a goods train in Cowdray Park suburb.

Bulawayo provincial police deputy spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident which is being treated as a suicide.

"Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of suicide were an unknown female adult aged approximately 45 years threw herself in front of an oncoming goods train on 11 November 2021 around 1700hrs," said Inspector Msebele.

She said the train was approaching Luveve Train Siding Station, when a witness saw the woman walking on the railway track, waving at the train.

"The now deceased was about 50 metres ahead walking on the railway track facing oncoming goods train which was carrying coal. The engineman warned the now deceased by sounding a siren whilst applying emergency brakes but the now deceased waved her hands to the engineman and continued walking towards the train," said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

He said the woman was crushed by the train and died on the spot.

"The now deceased turned her back to the train when it was a few meters away from her and she was hit and fell to the left side of the train. The train stopped approximately one kilometre from the point of impact. The deceased sustained multiple injuries and she died on the spot. Her body was referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals," said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

She said as police they appeal to members of the public who might have a missing female relative approximately of that age to come forward and identify the body.

"We also urge members of the public to seek counselling and share their problems with family members and friends or seek counselling from church leaders and elders in the community," said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

Source - The Chronicle
