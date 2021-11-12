Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Muchechetere still a ZBC employee, says Supreme Court

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) chief executive Happison Muchechetere remains an employee after the Supreme Court overturned his expulsion from the State broadcaster six years ago.

Muchechetere was expelled from ZBC in 2015 after a hearing chaired by former High Court judge Justice James Devittie found him guilty of misconduct.

He had been on suspension for a year before on allegations of misconduct and prejudicing the corporation of over US$7 million.

Muchechetere was suspended on allegations of awarding himself and his executive team monthly hefty perks of up to US$44 000 each while other employees went unpaid for months.

He challenged his suspension and subsequent expulsion at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court heard his appeal last year, but reserved judgment.

In a judgement delivered on Thursday, Supreme Court judges Justices Elizabeth Gwaunza, Lavender Makoni and Tendai Uchena upheld his appeal in part, ruling that he remained an employee until the State broadcaster terminates his contract properly.

Muchechetere also wanted the court to clear him of misconduct charges.

The former ZBC boss argued that charges against him were constitutionally invalid and heretical as a matter of law.

He argued that his employer was not a procuring entity. Muchechetere said in his case, the corporation no longer existed as it was disbanded by statute.

It is alleged that Muchechetere entered a procurement deal to purchase an outside broadcasting (OB) van with a Chinese firm called China National Instruments Imports and Exports Corporation without going to tender on January 18, 2013.

It is also alleged that Muchechetere "doctored" the price of the OB van to the tune of US$1 050 000.

The offence came to light after Muchechetere's suspension when it was discovered that the OB van had a market value of US$350 000.

Muchechetere is also the Zanu-PF Veterans for the Liberation Struggle Mashonaland West provincial chairperson and remains active in the party.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Killed, #Log, #Burning

Comments


Must Read

Student stabs classmate in 'gang war'

9 mins ago | 23 Views

Zidera and sanctions simplified

21 mins ago | 47 Views

Save SA leader needs saving

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Court reserves judgement in asset declaration lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF to resume district restructuring

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

The slow death of key liberation movements in Southern Africa

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Apostolic sects condemn The Sunday Mail for gay advert

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zanu-PF used Tsenengamu for t-shirts and caps

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

Police, army open fire on Makakavhule villagers

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

BCC, Zanu-PF vending bays fight continues

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

MP calls for local industry support

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

US$ bonus: Civil servants demand more

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Bulawayo reels as ageing sewer system breaks down

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in rituals storm

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Killer Zivhu won't contest by-elections

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

ZBC presenter arrested for extorting popular Harare 'preacher' T Freddy

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe envoy sweats over Ramaphosa lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Inside Colleen Bawn's Makokoba township

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Woman killed after jumping in front of oncoming train in Cowdray Park

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mahere loses freedom bid

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mutsvangwa wants Zanu-PF to win more seats in 2023

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

'End Zimdollar fuel fraud'

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Prophet T Freddy's love affair with radio DJ exposed in court

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

New land offer permits unveiled

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Businessman cleared of fraud

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe elected Kimberley vice chair

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Govt, NGOs showdown looms

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe re-engages retired nurses

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

ZNCC pushes for fuel tax cuts

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Another key State witness exonerates Prisca Mupfumira

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mthuli warns fuel dealers against rejecting Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Truant ministers cripple Parly

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

112 Cyclone Idai survivors resettled in Chimanimani

18 hrs ago | 492 Views

Millers rally behind Musarara

18 hrs ago | 993 Views

'Unoka' Biti 'appeals' to tyrant Mnangagwa to uphold rule of law - 'Go implement reforms like a man!'

12 Nov 2021 at 07:58hrs | 2361 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days