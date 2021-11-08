Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Apostolic sects condemn The Sunday Mail for gay advert

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) has blamed state-owned paper The Sunday Mail for promoting homosexuality in Zimbabwe by running Garwe restaurant's advertisement bearing a picture of South African gay personality Somizi Mhlongo.

This followed a decision by Zanu-PF and the ACCZ to block Somizi from gracing the reopening of the restaurant, best known for serving traditional mouth-watering meals.

In a statement Friday, the ACCZ, condemned said: "It shocked the church ACCZ that our own state owned paper The Sunday Mail paper had published an article which paradoxically seems to market and advertise an event that is indirectly supporting homosexuals."

The ACCZ further on criticized Garwe restaurant for inviting a gay in the country which is not part of the culture of Zimbabwe and a shame biblically.

"The invitation by the Garwe restaurant of Somizi Mhlongo was a serious taboo in the spiritual realm,'' ACCZ added.

"The stance taken by the church ACCZ 2009 in barring the coming of Somizi in our mother land based on his controversial gender orientation homosexual was not politically driven neither was the church ACCZ 2009 influenced by the government of Zimbabwe rather it was an organic carriage based on protecting the nation,'' ACCZ said.

Moreover, ACCZ likened homosexuality to Satanism and assured the public that it will leave no stone unturned in protesting against homosexuality in Zimbabwe.

"Homosexuality is Satanism. ACCZ will leave no stone unturned in purifying homosexuality. The Harare based (Gaya and Lesbians of Zimbabwe) GALZ is no exception to be heavily dealt with as there is no room for homosexuality in Zimbabwe, ACCZ vented.

Source - NewZimbabwe
