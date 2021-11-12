Student stabs classmate in 'gang war'

News / National

by Staff Reporter

An 18-year-old student at Domboramwari High School in Epworth has appeared in court for allegedly stabbing his classmate in a suspected gang war.Allegations are that Honest Chitakunye, an Ordinary Level student at Domboramwari High School in Epworth, attacked the complainant after a misunderstanding.The court heard that the two belong to rival gangs at the school and the fight was a battle for supremacy.It is also alleged that Chitakunye used a knife to stab the complainant four times on his thigh which left him bleeding profusely.It is the State's case that the accused was also found in possession of a catapult and stones.He was granted 4 000 Zimbabwean Dollars bail and is expected back in court on the 17th of this month.The incident comes hardly a week after another unpleasant incident occurred at Gokomere High School in Masvingo, where students turned violent and damaged school property.Fourty students were arrested but later released.