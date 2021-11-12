Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Student stabs classmate in 'gang war'

by Staff Reporter
8 mins ago | Views
An 18-year-old student at Domboramwari High School in Epworth has appeared in court for allegedly stabbing his classmate in a suspected gang war.

Allegations are that Honest Chitakunye, an Ordinary Level student at Domboramwari High School in Epworth, attacked the complainant after a misunderstanding.

The court heard that the two belong to rival gangs at the school and the fight was a battle for supremacy.

It is also alleged that Chitakunye used a knife to stab the complainant four times on his thigh which left him bleeding profusely.

It is the State's case that the accused was also found in possession of a catapult and stones.

He was granted 4 000 Zimbabwean Dollars bail and is expected back in court on the 17th of this month.

The incident comes hardly a week after another unpleasant incident occurred at Gokomere High School in Masvingo, where students turned violent and damaged school property.

Fourty students were arrested but later released.

Source - zbc

Comments


Must Read

Zidera and sanctions simplified

20 mins ago | 46 Views

Save SA leader needs saving

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Court reserves judgement in asset declaration lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF to resume district restructuring

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

The slow death of key liberation movements in Southern Africa

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Apostolic sects condemn The Sunday Mail for gay advert

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zanu-PF used Tsenengamu for t-shirts and caps

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

Police, army open fire on Makakavhule villagers

2 hrs ago | 415 Views

Muchechetere still a ZBC employee, says Supreme Court

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

BCC, Zanu-PF vending bays fight continues

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

MP calls for local industry support

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

US$ bonus: Civil servants demand more

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Bulawayo reels as ageing sewer system breaks down

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in rituals storm

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Killer Zivhu won't contest by-elections

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

ZBC presenter arrested for extorting popular Harare 'preacher' T Freddy

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe envoy sweats over Ramaphosa lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Inside Colleen Bawn's Makokoba township

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Woman killed after jumping in front of oncoming train in Cowdray Park

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mahere loses freedom bid

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mutsvangwa wants Zanu-PF to win more seats in 2023

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

'End Zimdollar fuel fraud'

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Prophet T Freddy's love affair with radio DJ exposed in court

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

New land offer permits unveiled

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Businessman cleared of fraud

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe elected Kimberley vice chair

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Govt, NGOs showdown looms

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe re-engages retired nurses

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

ZNCC pushes for fuel tax cuts

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Another key State witness exonerates Prisca Mupfumira

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mthuli warns fuel dealers against rejecting Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Truant ministers cripple Parly

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

112 Cyclone Idai survivors resettled in Chimanimani

18 hrs ago | 492 Views

Millers rally behind Musarara

18 hrs ago | 993 Views

'Unoka' Biti 'appeals' to tyrant Mnangagwa to uphold rule of law - 'Go implement reforms like a man!'

12 Nov 2021 at 07:58hrs | 2361 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days