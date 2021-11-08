Robbers pounce on Miners

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

FOUR Harare suspected robbers who pounced on two Mazowe miners and robbed them of their belongings before stabbing their buttocks have been arrested.Nhkosilathi Bhebhe (23), Alphones Kwangwari(21), Mesias Kuvengwa (20) and Chenjerai Vhaenjerai (20) appeared before Concession magistrate Audrey Muzhingi who remanded them in custody to November 30.Prosecutors alleged on November 8 the quartet pounced on Chigwiku mine during the night and found Tafadzwa Mamvenga sleeping in his base.They assaulted him with iron bars when he tried to resist they stabbed him on his buttocks and robbed him of his itel mobile phone.They proceeded to the next base and found Isaac Kuwanda sleeping they used the same modus operandi and robbed him of his USD165 and a mobile phone.The duo filed a police report leading to the arrest of the suspects.