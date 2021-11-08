Mutoriro lands Concession man in jail

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Concession man who is in the habit of harassing and insulting vulgar words to his mother has been locked in prison.Tawanda Mereki was remanded in custody by Concession magistrate Audrey Muzhingi after he failed to pay $3000 for a contempt of court charge.The state alleged Mereki's mother Kudzanai sought a protection order which barred Tawanda from visiting her place and abusing her and was granted.On October 31 Tawanda visited his mother under the influence of drugs (Mutoriro) and insulted her unprintable words took some of her properties and sold them for peanuts to buy drugs.Her mother wept in court and asked the magistrate to give her son a custodial sentence so that he abstains from alcohol.