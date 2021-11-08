Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutoriro lands Concession man in jail

by Simbarashe Sithole
14 mins ago | Views
A Concession man who is in the habit of harassing and insulting vulgar words to his mother has been locked in prison.

Tawanda Mereki was remanded in custody by Concession magistrate Audrey Muzhingi after he failed to pay $3000 for a contempt of court charge.

The state alleged Mereki's mother Kudzanai sought a protection order which barred Tawanda from visiting her place and abusing her and was granted.

On October 31 Tawanda visited his mother under the influence of drugs (Mutoriro) and insulted her unprintable words took some of her properties and sold them for peanuts to buy drugs.

Her mother wept in court and asked the magistrate to give her son a custodial sentence so that he abstains from alcohol.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Chiweshe murderer nabbed after 23 years

12 mins ago | 42 Views

Robbers pounce on Miners

16 mins ago | 26 Views

Have sex but Don't get married

19 mins ago | 107 Views

Chiwenga to tackle Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Mnangagwa is a hard sell for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement propaganda hollow, falls flat

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

'US$12 billion mining economy unattainable without policy'

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Telecel dragged to court over unpaid rentals

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

High Court exposes rot in Masvingo land allocation

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bankers plan to establish a new financial behemoth

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Entreprenuer wrestles with Econet

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa ratifies African charter on democracy

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

CBZ swoops on FML shares as new financial group emerges

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

What Zimbabwean leaders can learn from FW de Klerk's legacy

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Police recover baboon skulls from suspected car thief's house

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Pupils' lawyers give police ultimatum over alleged brutality

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Student stabs classmate in 'gang war'

12 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Zidera and sanctions simplified

12 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Save SA leader needs saving

13 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Court reserves judgement in asset declaration lawsuit

14 hrs ago | 525 Views

Zanu-PF to resume district restructuring

14 hrs ago | 264 Views

The slow death of key liberation movements in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Apostolic sects condemn The Sunday Mail for gay advert

14 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Zanu-PF used Tsenengamu for t-shirts and caps

14 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Police, army open fire on Makakavhule villagers

14 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Muchechetere still a ZBC employee, says Supreme Court

14 hrs ago | 433 Views

BCC, Zanu-PF vending bays fight continues

14 hrs ago | 246 Views

MP calls for local industry support

14 hrs ago | 66 Views

US$ bonus: Civil servants demand more

14 hrs ago | 856 Views

Bulawayo reels as ageing sewer system breaks down

14 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in rituals storm

14 hrs ago | 357 Views

Killer Zivhu won't contest by-elections

14 hrs ago | 403 Views

ZBC presenter arrested for extorting popular Harare 'preacher' T Freddy

14 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zimbabwe envoy sweats over Ramaphosa lawsuit

14 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Inside Colleen Bawn's Makokoba township

14 hrs ago | 330 Views

Woman killed after jumping in front of oncoming train in Cowdray Park

14 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mahere loses freedom bid

14 hrs ago | 830 Views

Mutsvangwa wants Zanu-PF to win more seats in 2023

14 hrs ago | 138 Views

'End Zimdollar fuel fraud'

14 hrs ago | 254 Views

Prophet T Freddy's love affair with radio DJ exposed in court

14 hrs ago | 282 Views

New land offer permits unveiled

14 hrs ago | 159 Views

Businessman cleared of fraud

14 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe elected Kimberley vice chair

14 hrs ago | 92 Views

Govt, NGOs showdown looms

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe re-engages retired nurses

14 hrs ago | 114 Views

ZNCC pushes for fuel tax cuts

14 hrs ago | 78 Views

Another key State witness exonerates Prisca Mupfumira

14 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mthuli warns fuel dealers against rejecting Zimdollar

14 hrs ago | 142 Views

Truant ministers cripple Parly

14 hrs ago | 60 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days