Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiweshe murderer nabbed after 23 years

by Simbarashe Sithole
8 mins ago | Views
Fugitive Chiweshe suspected murder Christopher Mudzonga (38) was finally arrested after murdering his drinking mate 23 years ago.

Mudzonga who committed the crime when he was 15 years old together with his brother Attington Mudzonga who is still at large appeared before Concession magistrate Audrey Muzhingi on Friday.

He was not asked to plead for a murder charge and was told to apply for bail at High Court.

The state alleged on November 7 1998  Mudzonga brothers were drinking beer with the now-deceased Joseph Gatsi at a bottle store in Chiweshe.

The trio had a misunderstanding over music to be played and a scuffle ensued, Gatsi was severely assaulted with open hand by the duo and his health deteriorated.

He passed on the next day and the suspects fled.

Mudzonga was arrested in Harare after he had long forgotten about the case.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Mutoriro lands Concession man in jail

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Robbers pounce on Miners

12 mins ago | 19 Views

Have sex but Don't get married

15 mins ago | 83 Views

Chiwenga to tackle Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Mnangagwa is a hard sell for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement propaganda hollow, falls flat

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

'US$12 billion mining economy unattainable without policy'

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Telecel dragged to court over unpaid rentals

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

High Court exposes rot in Masvingo land allocation

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bankers plan to establish a new financial behemoth

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Entreprenuer wrestles with Econet

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa ratifies African charter on democracy

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

CBZ swoops on FML shares as new financial group emerges

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

What Zimbabwean leaders can learn from FW de Klerk's legacy

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Police recover baboon skulls from suspected car thief's house

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Pupils' lawyers give police ultimatum over alleged brutality

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Student stabs classmate in 'gang war'

12 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Zidera and sanctions simplified

12 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Save SA leader needs saving

13 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Court reserves judgement in asset declaration lawsuit

13 hrs ago | 525 Views

Zanu-PF to resume district restructuring

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

The slow death of key liberation movements in Southern Africa

13 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Apostolic sects condemn The Sunday Mail for gay advert

13 hrs ago | 1989 Views

Zanu-PF used Tsenengamu for t-shirts and caps

13 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Police, army open fire on Makakavhule villagers

13 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Muchechetere still a ZBC employee, says Supreme Court

13 hrs ago | 433 Views

BCC, Zanu-PF vending bays fight continues

13 hrs ago | 246 Views

MP calls for local industry support

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

US$ bonus: Civil servants demand more

13 hrs ago | 853 Views

Bulawayo reels as ageing sewer system breaks down

13 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in rituals storm

13 hrs ago | 357 Views

Killer Zivhu won't contest by-elections

13 hrs ago | 403 Views

ZBC presenter arrested for extorting popular Harare 'preacher' T Freddy

14 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe envoy sweats over Ramaphosa lawsuit

14 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Inside Colleen Bawn's Makokoba township

14 hrs ago | 330 Views

Woman killed after jumping in front of oncoming train in Cowdray Park

14 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mahere loses freedom bid

14 hrs ago | 827 Views

Mutsvangwa wants Zanu-PF to win more seats in 2023

14 hrs ago | 138 Views

'End Zimdollar fuel fraud'

14 hrs ago | 253 Views

Prophet T Freddy's love affair with radio DJ exposed in court

14 hrs ago | 282 Views

New land offer permits unveiled

14 hrs ago | 158 Views

Businessman cleared of fraud

14 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe elected Kimberley vice chair

14 hrs ago | 92 Views

Govt, NGOs showdown looms

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe re-engages retired nurses

14 hrs ago | 114 Views

ZNCC pushes for fuel tax cuts

14 hrs ago | 78 Views

Another key State witness exonerates Prisca Mupfumira

14 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mthuli warns fuel dealers against rejecting Zimdollar

14 hrs ago | 141 Views

Truant ministers cripple Parly

14 hrs ago | 60 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days