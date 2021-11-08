Chiweshe murderer nabbed after 23 years

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Fugitive Chiweshe suspected murder Christopher Mudzonga (38) was finally arrested after murdering his drinking mate 23 years ago.Mudzonga who committed the crime when he was 15 years old together with his brother Attington Mudzonga who is still at large appeared before Concession magistrate Audrey Muzhingi on Friday.He was not asked to plead for a murder charge and was told to apply for bail at High Court.The state alleged on November 7 1998 Mudzonga brothers were drinking beer with the now-deceased Joseph Gatsi at a bottle store in Chiweshe.The trio had a misunderstanding over music to be played and a scuffle ensued, Gatsi was severely assaulted with open hand by the duo and his health deteriorated.He passed on the next day and the suspects fled.Mudzonga was arrested in Harare after he had long forgotten about the case.