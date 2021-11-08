Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MultiChoice keeps losing DStv Premium subscribers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
As MultiChoice's DStv Premium and DStv Compact Plus subscribers keep declining due to MultiChoice's shift in focus to offer a bigger value proposition to mass-market customers on lower-tiered DStv bouquets, this shift will sooner or later have a knock-on effect and start to impact premium content budgets.

It will likely become increasingly more difficult for MultiChoice content cost centres --M-Net, kykNET and Showmax, as well as the division working on acquiring and retaining premium third-party linear TV channels carriage agreements on DStv - to justify spending on big-budget items, shows, projects and expensive TV channels if this premium audience is dwindling.

MultiChoice already ran into trouble with Blood Psalms from Yellowbone Entertainment that was supposed to have started last month on Showmax. The October debut of the most expensive TV series yet filmed in South Africa is now delayed by several months to possibly February 2022.

Blood Psalms is due millions of rand in unpaid money it requires to complete post-production work. The due payouts, as part of South Africa's stalled film rebate scheme ran by the department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC), were abruptly cancelled. MultiChoice isn't able to take over Blood Psalms enormous production costs financed through the film rebate scheme.

The Blood Psalms scandal has led to warning lights flashing for possible future big-budget local productions for pay-TV that might not be deemed feasible or worth the effort to make in South Africa if top-end subscribers don't exist in big enough numbers to justify the spending and trouble.

While MultiChoice's overall content cost and spending on general entertainment and sports content continue to grow, it also means that MultiChoice is facing increasing internal pressure on the type of content the pay-TV operator will and can spend money on.

The likely outcome, if DStv Premium subscribers continue to decline, is that less money will be allocated for the production of expensive local shows like Survivor SA on M-Net (DStv 101) only accessible for DStv Premium subscribers; coupled with the loss of more premium third-party TV channels like BBC First, and more money allocated for mass-market shows like Uyajola 9/9 on Moja Love (DStv 157).
Showmax growing but DStv Premium under pressure

On Thursday afternoon, MultiChoice released its interim financial results for the six months until the end of September 2021 that revealed that the pay-TV operator not only continues to bleed top-end DStv subscribers but that mid-tier subscribers are also abandoning its offering.

Overall, MultiChoice added 1 million subscribers in the six months to the end of September 2021 and now has 21.1 million pay-TV subscribers.

South Africa remains the pay-TV operator's country with the largest subscriber base (12.2 million, 58%) with 8.9 million subscribers (42%) across sub-Saharan Africa (RoA).

In the six months under review, MultiChoice, however, lost over another 100 000 DStv Premium and DStv Compact Plus subscribers decreasing another 5%, and DStv Compact and DStv Commercial customers declined by 1%, from 2.9 million to 2.8 million subscribers.

The top-end loss is made up for ongoing lower-tiered subscriber growth, increasing from 8.7 to 8.9 million subscribers. The mass-market DStv Family, DStv Access, and DStv EasyView subscribers grew by 6%, from 4.4 million to 4.7 million.

The result is that MultiChoice's monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) continues to decline, this time by another 2% from R278 to R273.

What it means is that although MultiChoice continues to have more subscribers, it makes less money per subscriber since it keeps losing DStv Premium and DStv Compact Plus subscribers, who are its most valuable subscriber segment.

Showmax subscribers are growing, however, with paying Showmax subscribers increasing by 42% and with overall online users rising 33% from the prior period, "representing a 3% gain in share of the African OTT market since December 2020," MultiChoice says.

Sport is not luring DStv Premium subscribers back or stemming DStv subscriber churn as MultiChoice suggested would be the case earlier this year.

In June, MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela told investors that rugby broadcasts are one of the biggest drivers of DStv Premium uptake. The loss of rugby because of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic was a huge reason behind the ongoing decline in DStv Premium subscribers in the previous financial year.

"What we've seen is that as a result of the lack of rugby, you see people coming down, but as soon as rugby comes back, you see people going up," Mawela said. However, while rugby and other sports returned to SuperSport the past few months, DStv Premium subscribers didn't.
MultiChoice: Local content remains important

MultiChoice says about its latest six-month financial results that local content continues to be "a core part of the group's differentiation strategy".

MultiChoice says that it has "stepped up its investment in local content by producing 2 692 additional hours (41% year-on-year growth). As a result, the total local content library is now approaching 66 000 hours and represents 45% of total general entertainment content spend, which was the group's full-year target".

"In South Africa, local documentary Devilsdorp became the most viewed programme of all time on Showmax."

"In Nigeria, Big Brother Naija delivered record viewership and advertising revenues and has become one of Nigeria's most loved reality brands."

"Reyka, a global co-production with Fremantle was broadcast to critical acclaim during Sunday night prime time, while a further four co-productions (Recipes for Love and Murder, Crime and Justice season 2, Pulse and The Fix) are currently in production. Interest in the group's content is at an all-time high, with 121 series sold to international buyers, seven times more than last year."

"In addition to compelling local stories, MultiChoice continues to broadcast the best of sport. The group renewed the rights to Serie A,  the FA Cup, the European Football Championship and the new United Rugby Championship," the pay-TV company said.

Hidden away in the small print of MultiChoice's six-month financial results is relief for DStv subscribers fearing that they will lose The Disney Channel, Disney Junior or National Geographic when The Walt Disney Company launches its Disney+ video streaming service from around June 2022 in South Africa.

Disney's channels were culled elsewhere as linear pay-TV channels like in the United Kingdom when Disney+ launched, forcing traditional pay-TV subscribers to switch to streaming. However, DStv Premium subscribers won't abruptly lose access to Disney.

"On the international content front, channel agreements with Disney (including the kids and National Geographic channels) were secured to 2024," MultiChoice says.

Source - channel24

Comments


Must Read

Mahiya in vote-buying storm

39 mins ago | 58 Views

Nandos eyes 22 restaurants across Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Chiweshe murderer nabbed after 23 years

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mutoriro lands Concession man in jail

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Robbers pounce on Miners

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Have sex but Don't get married

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

Chiwenga to tackle Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2709 Views

Mnangagwa is a hard sell for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement propaganda hollow, falls flat

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

'US$12 billion mining economy unattainable without policy'

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Telecel dragged to court over unpaid rentals

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

High Court exposes rot in Masvingo land allocation

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Bankers plan to establish a new financial behemoth

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Entreprenuer wrestles with Econet

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa ratifies African charter on democracy

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

CBZ swoops on FML shares as new financial group emerges

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

What Zimbabwean leaders can learn from FW de Klerk's legacy

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Police recover baboon skulls from suspected car thief's house

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Pupils' lawyers give police ultimatum over alleged brutality

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Student stabs classmate in 'gang war'

14 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Zidera and sanctions simplified

14 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Save SA leader needs saving

16 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Court reserves judgement in asset declaration lawsuit

16 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zanu-PF to resume district restructuring

16 hrs ago | 270 Views

The slow death of key liberation movements in Southern Africa

16 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Apostolic sects condemn The Sunday Mail for gay advert

16 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Zanu-PF used Tsenengamu for t-shirts and caps

16 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Police, army open fire on Makakavhule villagers

16 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Muchechetere still a ZBC employee, says Supreme Court

16 hrs ago | 448 Views

BCC, Zanu-PF vending bays fight continues

16 hrs ago | 260 Views

MP calls for local industry support

16 hrs ago | 67 Views

US$ bonus: Civil servants demand more

16 hrs ago | 883 Views

Bulawayo reels as ageing sewer system breaks down

16 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in rituals storm

16 hrs ago | 367 Views

Killer Zivhu won't contest by-elections

16 hrs ago | 426 Views

ZBC presenter arrested for extorting popular Harare 'preacher' T Freddy

16 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwe envoy sweats over Ramaphosa lawsuit

16 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Inside Colleen Bawn's Makokoba township

16 hrs ago | 343 Views

Woman killed after jumping in front of oncoming train in Cowdray Park

16 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mahere loses freedom bid

16 hrs ago | 920 Views

Mutsvangwa wants Zanu-PF to win more seats in 2023

16 hrs ago | 141 Views

'End Zimdollar fuel fraud'

16 hrs ago | 259 Views

Prophet T Freddy's love affair with radio DJ exposed in court

16 hrs ago | 295 Views

New land offer permits unveiled

16 hrs ago | 170 Views

Businessman cleared of fraud

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe elected Kimberley vice chair

16 hrs ago | 98 Views

Govt, NGOs showdown looms

16 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe re-engages retired nurses

16 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZNCC pushes for fuel tax cuts

16 hrs ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days