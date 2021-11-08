Latest News Editor's Choice


Nandos eyes 22 restaurants across Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Nandos Zimbabwe is looking to increase its portfolio of restaurants across the country to 22 over the next five years, up from the current 14.

Nandos is a South African multinational fast food chain.

In an interview on the sidelines of the re-launch of its Samora Machel branch, Nandos Zimbabwe country manager, Mr Steve Chamboko, said:

"We are looking forward to achieving a target of 22 restaurants countrywide in the next five years, whereas there are 14 currently operating."

He said they are looking at opportunities in places like Masvingo, Beitbridge, Chirundu and Bulawayo.

The Samora Machel branch was refurbished to the tune of US$520 000, over an eight-week period. Mr Chamboko said the refurbishment had increased the restaurant's seating capacity.

"Previously we had a capacity of 96 seats and now it's a capacity of 147 seats, which is an expansion," he said.

Nandos Zimbabwe expects to open a new restaurant in Avondale in the first quarter of next year.


Source - SundayMail

