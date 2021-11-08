Mahiya in vote-buying storm

News / National

by Staff Reporter

ZANU PF Politburo Member Douglas Mahiya has been accused of vote-buying and de-campaigning other candidates eying the party provincial chairperson post in Mashonaland Central province.He visited the province yesterday to access how the restructuring exercise had gone in the province.Mahiya publicly told party supporters not to remove the incumbent chairperson Kazembe Kazembe since he is well versed with the post."I am urging you here in Mashonaland Central province not to remove Kazembe since he is carrying out his duties very well and is well versed with the post."Both Mahiya and Kazembe gave out food handouts to supporters in Bindura, Mazowe and Shamva respectively.Although the two did not get a chance to visit Shamva they sent Central Committee Member John Nhamburo with goods worth US$500 to distribute to Kazembe's sympathizers.Last year in March Mahiya torched a raging storm in the ruling party circles after he "officially" launched the war veterans league without the consent of provincial chairpersons and the then party's national commissar Victor Matemadanda.The war veterans league was only launched in Mash Central with the help of Kazembe and the late Politiburo Member Perence Shiri.Mash Central war veterans Association chairperson Sam Parirenyatwa who is vehemently against the war veterans league yesterday called Mahiya to order after he endorsed his league chairperson Richard Chirongwe to lead in monitoring the current restructuring exercise.Parirenyatwa told Mahiya in. Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) that he was going against the President's order of stopping the league since proper vetting had not been done.