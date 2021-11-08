Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mahiya in vote-buying storm

by Staff Reporter
34 mins ago | Views
ZANU PF Politburo Member Douglas Mahiya has been accused of vote-buying and de-campaigning other candidates eying the party provincial chairperson post in Mashonaland Central province.

He visited the province yesterday to access how the restructuring exercise had gone in the province.

Mahiya publicly told party supporters not to remove the incumbent chairperson Kazembe Kazembe since he is well versed with the post.

"I am urging you here in Mashonaland Central province not to remove Kazembe since he is carrying out his duties very well and is well versed with the post."

Both Mahiya and Kazembe gave out food handouts to supporters in Bindura, Mazowe and Shamva respectively.

Although the two did not get a chance to visit Shamva they sent Central Committee Member John Nhamburo with goods worth US$500 to distribute to Kazembe's sympathizers.

Last year in March Mahiya torched a raging storm in the ruling party circles after he "officially" launched the war veterans league without the consent of provincial chairpersons and the then party's national commissar Victor Matemadanda.

The war veterans league was only launched in Mash Central with the help of Kazembe and the late Politiburo Member Perence Shiri.

Mash Central war veterans Association chairperson Sam Parirenyatwa who is vehemently against the war veterans league yesterday called Mahiya to order after he endorsed his league chairperson Richard Chirongwe to lead in monitoring the current restructuring exercise.

Parirenyatwa told Mahiya in. Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) that he was going against the President's order of stopping the league since proper vetting had not been done.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Nandos eyes 22 restaurants across Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

MultiChoice keeps losing DStv Premium subscribers

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Chiweshe murderer nabbed after 23 years

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mutoriro lands Concession man in jail

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Robbers pounce on Miners

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Have sex but Don't get married

2 hrs ago | 797 Views

Chiwenga to tackle Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Mnangagwa is a hard sell for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement propaganda hollow, falls flat

4 hrs ago | 412 Views

'US$12 billion mining economy unattainable without policy'

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Telecel dragged to court over unpaid rentals

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

High Court exposes rot in Masvingo land allocation

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bankers plan to establish a new financial behemoth

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Entreprenuer wrestles with Econet

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa ratifies African charter on democracy

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

CBZ swoops on FML shares as new financial group emerges

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

What Zimbabwean leaders can learn from FW de Klerk's legacy

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Police recover baboon skulls from suspected car thief's house

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Pupils' lawyers give police ultimatum over alleged brutality

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Student stabs classmate in 'gang war'

14 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Zidera and sanctions simplified

14 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Save SA leader needs saving

16 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Court reserves judgement in asset declaration lawsuit

16 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zanu-PF to resume district restructuring

16 hrs ago | 270 Views

The slow death of key liberation movements in Southern Africa

16 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Apostolic sects condemn The Sunday Mail for gay advert

16 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Zanu-PF used Tsenengamu for t-shirts and caps

16 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Police, army open fire on Makakavhule villagers

16 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Muchechetere still a ZBC employee, says Supreme Court

16 hrs ago | 448 Views

BCC, Zanu-PF vending bays fight continues

16 hrs ago | 260 Views

MP calls for local industry support

16 hrs ago | 67 Views

US$ bonus: Civil servants demand more

16 hrs ago | 882 Views

Bulawayo reels as ageing sewer system breaks down

16 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in rituals storm

16 hrs ago | 367 Views

Killer Zivhu won't contest by-elections

16 hrs ago | 425 Views

ZBC presenter arrested for extorting popular Harare 'preacher' T Freddy

16 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwe envoy sweats over Ramaphosa lawsuit

16 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Inside Colleen Bawn's Makokoba township

16 hrs ago | 343 Views

Woman killed after jumping in front of oncoming train in Cowdray Park

16 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mahere loses freedom bid

16 hrs ago | 919 Views

Mutsvangwa wants Zanu-PF to win more seats in 2023

16 hrs ago | 141 Views

'End Zimdollar fuel fraud'

16 hrs ago | 259 Views

Prophet T Freddy's love affair with radio DJ exposed in court

16 hrs ago | 295 Views

New land offer permits unveiled

16 hrs ago | 170 Views

Businessman cleared of fraud

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe elected Kimberley vice chair

16 hrs ago | 98 Views

Govt, NGOs showdown looms

16 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe re-engages retired nurses

16 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZNCC pushes for fuel tax cuts

16 hrs ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days