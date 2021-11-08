Latest News Editor's Choice


Mahiya embarrasses Musarara at ZANU-PF meeting

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mazowe
2 hrs ago | Views
War veterans secretary in the ZANU PF Politburo Douglas Mahiya yesterday embarrassed Mazowe District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) Tafadzwa Musarara at ZANU PF inter district meeting in Mazowe.


Mahiya who was head of delegation to monitor progress in restructuring exercise in Mashonaland Central province demonized supporters by embarrassing Musarara and endorsing chairperson Kazembe Kazembe a move which was allegedly not on the agenda of the party programme.

Addressing party supporters the boastful Mahiya called Musarara and reminded him that he was the most senior man on the event and had to be obeyed.

"Where is Musarara!" bellowed the angry Mahiya.

Musarara lifted his hand while in the tent and was ordered to stand up before being told to sit down.

"Ndini mukuru pano simuka!" 
Musarara  stood up.
"Chigara pasi!" he sat down.
There was total silence as supporters wondered where his anger was coming from.

Mahiya who was previously assisted to launch his war veterans league by Kazembe in Mashonaland Central had to pay back Kazembe by endorsing him as the chairperson of the province.

Musarara has shown   interest in the chairmanship race and that irked Mahiya.

War veterans Association chairperson for Mashonaland Central Sam Parirenyatwa who is being fought hard by Mahiya and Kazembe had to take Mahiya head on during their Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Bindura on Friday.

Parirenyatwa alleged Mahiya was endorsing the war veterans  league which was stopped by the executive hence he was in defiance with the executive order.

Source - Byo24News

