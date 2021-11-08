Latest News Editor's Choice


Simon Mutambi cheats death

by Simbarashe Sithole
Sungura musician Simon Mutambi "Cobra Kings" cheated death on Wednesday after his private Kombi he was traveling in veered off the road and overturned in Chivi Masvingo.


Mutambi who was travelling with other two people escaped with serious injuries.

The trio were coming from Beitbridge on social business.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com  Mutambi said he is recovering and is now out of hospital.

"I was being moved from one hospital to another since I got serious injuries especially on my face and hand, but thank God I am recovering and I am recovering from home now," Mutambi said.

It was however party time for thieves at the accident scene as they stole the trio's mobile phones

Mutambi is looking forward to meet his fans in Centenary this weekend for a musical show.

