Chiwenga opens nursing school, clinic

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Government has officially opened the Accident and Emergency Nursing School in Chivhu, and Pimbi Clinic here in line with the Second Republic's thrust of configuring its human resource towards the attainment of an upper middle income economy by 2030.

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga opened the two facilities yesterday.

The training school is only the third such academic facility on the continent after South Africa and Egypt, and the opening of the facilities immediately got the endorsement of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

VP Chiwenga first opened Pimbi Clinic, about 30 kilometres from Chivhu town along the Harare-Masvingo Highway, a former farmhouse at the then Philisdale Farm that has now been converted to a rural clinic.

Speaking after officially opening the clinic, he said he was determined to see the facility grow into an established health centre.

"I am happy with the work that was done here in converting this farmhouse to be a clinic, and we will support this facility to give excellent services," he said.

"I have brought 10 beds to be used for maternity purposes and we want to have surgery services here to cater for emergency services, and also a resident doctor."

VP Chiwenga also talked about the massive infrastructure developments across sectors being done by the Government.

"A country is developed by its own citizens," he said.

"If you look at this road (Harare-Beitbridge Highway), it is being built by the Government. President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwean companies should do the restoration of these roads and local companies are up to the task."

VP Chiwenga emphasised the importance of improving local capacities which is being championed by the President Mnangagwa.

Endorsing the candidature of President Mnangagwa as the Zanu-PF presidential candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections, VP Chiwenga talked about the milestones done by the Second Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa.

From Pimbi Clinic, VP Chiwenga proceeded to Chivhu General Hospital where he opened the Accident and Emergency Nursing School located at the hospital.

He had a chance to greet the group of pioneering students at the new school and implored them to work hard so that everyone passes the training course.

WHO country representative Dr Alex Gasasira, who was also in Chivhu, endorsed the developments in the health sector in an interview saying: "All these actions are increasing access to care closer to where the services are needed, and this is very commendable indeed.

"We need to continue supporting the Government to ensure that the services are of the highest possible quality, through ensuring that the health workers get trained and having whatever they need to deliver services."

The opening of Pimbi Clinic is in line with the Government's quest for universal health coverage of leaving no one behind in the access of healthcare services.

While the nursing school in Chivhu will equip graduates with emergency services specialities, it is not occurring in isolation, but is part of a broader vision to prepare the health services towards delivering best international practices.

The institution, which will train among other things, organ harvesting for the purposes of transplant, will be key in the provision of emergency services and the specialist training for nurses is also aimed at equipping the ambulance services with specialist personnel.

It will be a three year advanced accidents emergency nurses diploma and is unique in that the curriculum will thoroughly train students to confront emergencies and tight situations.

Source - The Herald

