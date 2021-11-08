Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NRZ to cut on hired wagons, locomotives

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is working on a framework to reduce wagons and locomotives hired from third parties as part of a broader scope to save the organisation millions of dollars in foreign currency.

Due to resource gaps NRZ faced in recent years, the parastatal had resorted to leasing equipment such as locomotives, wagons, and passenger coaches.

For example, in 2018 the country's strategic transporter entered into an interim arrangement with South Africa's railways operator, Transnet, to lease 13 locomotives, 34 passenger coaches and 200 wagons from Transnet.

Acting general manager, Mrs Respina Zinyanduko, said NRZ, which is undergoing a restructuring exercise, was pushed by historic challenges to hire some equipment like locomotives from third parties.

"So, we did an analysis of the profitability of these locomotives and the analysis of each and every agreement that we have.

"And those that were not profitable, we then had to terminate and also those that were not fully utilised but were having constant breakdowns like the five (locomotives) that we returned to Transnet, and that will save us a lot of money," she said.

"We have since started the process of advising Transnet that we are going to terminate the wagon lease agreement so that we can then save the forex that we are generating because each wagon is being charged US$32 per day.

"If you do your calculations, we need a very good turnaround of those wagons for us to realise profit. In most cases some of the challenges that they face when moving cargo out of the country were challenges to do with interchange that were beyond NRZ's control."

For example, when moving cargo to Beira, CFM, another State-owned rail operator in Mozambique, would take time to offload and as a result NRZ ends up operating at a loss because of hired equipment.

"So that's why we are looking at the option of having our own export-fit wagons and we have already started that project. And we have also managed to repair about 100 fuel tankers," said Ms Zinyanduko.

"NRZ has fuel-supply clients who use tankers so for the past years we were using CFM tankers and when you use fuel tankers from another railway company, then it means we are not earning the revenue that you require as an organisation, so we decided to invest in that project."

Some of the NRZ fuel tankers have already been repaired and dispatched to the company's operations, a move expected to boost its revenue inflows going forward.

NRZ requires US$400 million for recapitalisation in the short-term and was presently seeking a strategic partner.

In 2019, Cabinet cancelled the US$400 million that NRZ and the Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG) /Transnet Consortium had entered into in 2017.

This was on account that DIDG lacked financial capacity to implement the project after the infrastructure development group and Transnet parted ways.

Following the termination of the US$400 million recapitalisation project, DIDG filed a US$236 million lawsuit against NRZ. However, DIDG has pleaded with the Government to reconsider resuscitating its US$400 million NRZ recapitalisation project.

Mrs Zinyanduko said they expect to save a lot of foreign currency by reducing the number of hired equipment.

"Going forward, we expect that through this move (reducing the number of hired equipment) we are going to significantly reduce our indebtedness to Transnet because these locos were accruing rentals on a monthly basis," she said.

"We are also looking at a situation where we need to reduce our wagons that are hired from third parties because our wagons are said not to be export-fit."

At the moment, she said NRZ has 160 wagons that were being hired from South Africa and the rail entity has begun making its wagons export-fit.

Mrs Zinyanduko said such a project was ongoing with 30 wagons having already been made export-fit and dispatched to operations. NRZ targets to have 200 export-fit wagons by the end of January next year.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Govt urged to accept taxes in RTGS

4 hrs ago | 861 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials arrested as factional fights turn ugly

5 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Omalayitsha blockade Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Police block MDC Alliance rally

5 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland North

5 hrs ago | 978 Views

Gunshots at Zanu-PF meeting

5 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Teachers say to strike over poor pay

5 hrs ago | 818 Views

UK cleric says no mercy for Zimbabwean 'thieves'

5 hrs ago | 1127 Views

BCC's solar projects stalled by Zida approval delays

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Student drags ZEGU to court for not speaking in tongues

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Resident acquitted on charge of stealing BCC manhole lids

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Duo arrested for fake plot sale to diasporan

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Police decry poor resources

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe's upper-middle income economy plans in disarray

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF dreams of reclaiming all seats in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Wilbur Smith dies

5 hrs ago | 560 Views

Govt to accelerate registration of births, issuance of identity cards

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mapeza disappoints

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Milling company splits groceries unit

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ndux Junior bounces back with 11th album

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Khaya Moyo's journey over the years

5 hrs ago | 922 Views

MDC Alliance accepts failure, welcomes Govt support

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes G40 election claims

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

US$310m loan for Bulawayo, Hwange thermal units

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ramaphosa's ministers to sell Eskom coal plants

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Woman poisons 10 mourners

5 hrs ago | 485 Views

Katsande launches restaurant

5 hrs ago | 837 Views

Sables beat Brazil in rare rugby match

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Police arrest 40 in gold rush

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

MDC Alliance's fake victimhood, internal ructions and sanctions

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

'Be wary of politicking NGOs'

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Chiwenga opens nursing school, clinic

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa set for Intra African Trade Fair

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20 million Covid-19 doses

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe to import 400MW to bridge power deficit

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Cash-rich ex-Zanu-PF councillor funds chaos to stop district elections

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20M Covid-19 doses

11 hrs ago | 410 Views

The letter of deceit

11 hrs ago | 731 Views

Gwayi-Shangani will not translate into votes and support for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Rains are knocking at the farmer's door

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

Simon Khaya Moyo is dead - he is NOT a national hero, not after 41 years of Zanu PF wickedness

11 hrs ago | 1881 Views

BREAKING: Khaya-Moyo dies of cancer

19 hrs ago | 6784 Views

Simon Mutambi cheats death

20 hrs ago | 3366 Views

Mahiya embarrasses Musarara at ZANU-PF meeting

24 hrs ago | 3695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days