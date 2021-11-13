ZANU PF embraces youth after Chamisa's visit

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Gokwe

ZANU PF legislator for Rushinga constituency Tendai Nyabani yesterday organized ball games to lure youths in the forthcoming presidential elections.The ball games came a week after the visit of Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa in Mashonaland Central province.ZANU PF provincial leaders graced the event and urged youths to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa as they target the five million votes.The leadership also donated balls and prize money to motivate the youths.However, when Chamisa visited the ruling party stronghold it left them shaken fearing that the youths may copy Zambia and vote for the opposition.