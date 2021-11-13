Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga sent to prison

by Mandla Ndlovu
by Mandla Ndlovu
Marry Mubaiwa has been remanded in prison for the next ten days while undergoing mental examination by state doctors to determine whether she is fit to state trial.

Magistrate Lazini Ncube ordered the detainment of Mubaiwa at Harare Remand Prison.

Mubaiwa is expected to appear back in court on November 26.

On Monday the state filed an application to Mubaiwa detained at Harare Remand Prison in order to ascertain if she is mentally stable to stand trial after two State doctors gave conflicting evidence about her readiness to stand trial.

Physician Charles Nyamukachi told the court that when he physically examined Mubaiwa, he concluded that she was fit to stand trial and was alert for close to an hour in court.



Source - Byo24News

