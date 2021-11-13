Kasukuwere to launch a tell-all biography

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The idiosyncratic nature of our campaign is, it's being driven by average Joes with considerable appreciation of strategy for both social media & ground mobilization. Apart from the ranting & raving from those shaken, we do see & read all instructive comments on the how & when.



Dear Zimbabwe: Those who were demanding to hear from the man himself, we start here. We don't just type conventionally, we do tech and smart audio too - in line with the envisaged tech vision in govt. #2023WeVote #LetsRebuildZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/GPpDlblibG — Cde Never Maswerasei 🇳🇦 🇿🇼 (@CdeNMaswerasei) November 15, 2021

We wish to give assurance to our growing list of potential Tyson supporters to be patient throughout this issues-based campaign like no other. Given that we all agree that the economy is in shambles, we have to agree that a reformist progressive trajectory is the way to go.

Exiled former G40 stalwart Saviour Kasukuwere is set to release a tell-all biography in 2022.According to one Tyson Wabantu foot soldier Never Maswerasei the biography is meant to tell the story of Kasukuwere in his own words.Said Maswerasei: