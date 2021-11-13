Latest News Editor's Choice


Kasukuwere to launch a tell-all biography

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Exiled former G40 stalwart Saviour Kasukuwere is set to release a tell-all biography in 2022.

According to one Tyson Wabantu foot soldier Never Maswerasei the biography is meant to tell the story of Kasukuwere in his own words.


Said Maswerasei: The idiosyncratic nature of our campaign is, it's being driven by average Joes with considerable appreciation of strategy for both social media & ground mobilization. Apart from the ranting & raving from those shaken, we do see & read all instructive comments on the how & when.


We wish to give assurance to our growing list of potential Tyson supporters to be patient throughout this issues-based campaign like no other. Given that we all agree that the economy is in shambles, we have to agree that a reformist progressive trajectory is the way to go.



Source - Byo24News

