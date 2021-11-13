Anger over delay in disbursement of Covid-19 funds

News / National

by Paul Ndou

Nurses who took part in the Covid-19 vaccination program in Gokwe are unhappy with the deliberate delay in the distribution of funds meant for vaccinators.Eleven million RTGS was deposited into the hospital account sometime in September and a circular on how the money was to be distributed was send to all district hospital in Midlands on 7/9/2021 by the Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Mary Muchekesi.In the internal memorandum that was seen by Bulawayo24, the PMD asked for the names of the beneficiaries by the end of the week and it has taken GND more than 2 months to have a list of beneficiaries of the funds.Two weeks ago a dark cloud hang over the institute after disgruntled workers accused the management of allocating themselves hefty sums of money from the covid funds. However, district nursing officer cleared the air. He clearly read the memo from the PMD on how the money is supposed to be distributed.But workers from across the board felt that they were shortchanged by the memo. They feel that the money is supposed to be distributed equally among all workers.With the ever-rising cost of living, they feel that the money is being rendered useless on a daily basis whilst in hospital account.They accuse the management of failing to put the wishes of the people first as they have spend almost a month now going for workshops which directly benefit them.