ZUPCO bus, fuel tanker collision kills 8 people

EIGHT people died while 31 others were injured when a ZUPCO bus collided with a fuel tanker early Wednesday morning along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.Police have confirmed the accident.The collision occurred between midnight and 1 am. The injured are admitted at Kadoma Hospital."The ZRP reports the death of eight people in a fatal road accident which occurred at the 168km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo road when a ZUPCO bus had a collision with a tanker," police national spokesperson Paul Nyathi said.He added: "Thirty-one people were critically injured and are admitted at Kadoma General Hospital."More details to follow.......