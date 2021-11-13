Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZUPCO bus, fuel tanker collision kills 8 people

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
EIGHT people died while 31 others were injured when a ZUPCO bus collided with a fuel tanker early Wednesday morning along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

Police have confirmed the accident.

The collision occurred between midnight and 1 am. The injured are admitted at Kadoma Hospital.

"The ZRP reports the death of eight people in a fatal road accident which occurred at the 168km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo road when a ZUPCO bus had a collision with a tanker," police national spokesperson Paul Nyathi said.

He added: "Thirty-one people were critically injured and are admitted at Kadoma General Hospital."


More details to follow.......

Source - NewZimbabwe
