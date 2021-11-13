Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Buy Zimbabwe in campaign to promote local goods

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Buy Zimbabwe is running a promotion next week to sensitise the public on the importance of buying locally-produced products and services and its impact to the economy.

The "Buy Zimbabwe Week", which will run from November 22 to November 26 precedes the first Buy Local Summit and the first Made in Zimbabwe Expo that will be held in December.

Buy Zimbabwe general manager, Mr Alois Burutsa said the campaign was a programme of amplification for the need to buy locally and the need to prefer Zimbabwe-produced quality goods and services.

"There will be activations in selected wholesale and retail outlets where Buy Zimbabwe brand ambassadors will encourage consumers to buy local products.

"We are going to have roadshows, engagements with the private sector that look at how we can enhance moneys that come into the public purse to be directed to producers of Zimbabwean made goods and services.

Mr Burutsa said there has been progress in the consumption of local products.

"In 2011, Zimbabwean content was less than 30 percent and now it is over 50 percent with shelves dominated by local products," he said.

Buy Zimbabwe general manager Mr Munyaradzi Hwengwere said the Made in Zimbabwe expo will showcase quality Zimbabwean made products.

"Our hope is that in the next five years, 80 percent of shelf space is covered with local goods in five years' time.

He said it was important that local goods were rated to see if it would have been manufactured by materials manufactured in Zimbabwe.

He said some products were branded Zimbabwe yet they were made from imported raw materials.

"We should not export jobs. We want to come out with ways of incentivising local production. We want to see the private sector buying from each other. Our budget should fund local production. We also want to look at the informal sector from the certification point of view. We are going to set up a small and medium enterprises and youth desk to look at how we can promote the informal sector," he said.

Elevate Trust representative Ms Sandra Shoko said the SMEs-youth desk should collaborate with business so they can have access to markets.

"We believe the youth are the future and should be supported so they can produce locally and access markets," she said.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Doves, #Scandal, #Burial

Comments


Must Read

Police move in to secure Zifa offices

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Khaya Moyo's family in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

Bulawayo to go without water for 72 hours

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Referees turn against Malandule and company

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

ZUPCO bus, fuel tanker collision kills 8 people

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 28 Beitbridge houses

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Doves in 'empty coffin' burial scandal

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

A useful buying guide: How to find the top CBD products in the industry

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe needs to rid itself of old fashioned leaders who believe fathers only ones worthy of eating meat!

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Does ZANU-PF itself even understand what it means to be patriotic?

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Anger over delay in disbursement of Covid-19 funds

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Khaya Moyo was troubled and conflicted by sad events of November 2017

11 hrs ago | 4296 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls Trevor Ncube an 'intellectual coward'

11 hrs ago | 2762 Views

Mugabe goes to court over TV paternity show

11 hrs ago | 1212 Views

IMF closes door on Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 2467 Views

Chiwenga and his wife saga! No wonder white people have a low opinion of Africans and their empty philosophy of Ubuntu

12 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Malema would rather also die than let hungry Zimbabweans die alone

13 hrs ago | 3779 Views

Zanu-PF reinstates women's league boss

13 hrs ago | 1331 Views

DJ plays Chamisa's song in Chiwenga's presence, CIOs in trouble

13 hrs ago | 4981 Views

Zanu-PF warns motorists driving cars with fake 'ED PFEE' plates

13 hrs ago | 1087 Views

'Zimbabwe has no law against sanctions advocates'

13 hrs ago | 517 Views

Chamisa's MDC targets 500 000 Bulawayo voters

13 hrs ago | 641 Views

Zimdollar breaches $100 mark against US$

13 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Chitungwiza launches stands audit

13 hrs ago | 219 Views

'Zimbabwe morphing towards dictatorship'

13 hrs ago | 619 Views

Armed robbers shoot abattoir boss, steal 3 guns, money

13 hrs ago | 1409 Views

War veterans wants trial date or to be remove from remand

13 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zimbabwe needs to rid itself of old-fashioned leaders

13 hrs ago | 366 Views

Monetary policy in a complex economy

13 hrs ago | 237 Views

COVID-19 triggers fatal disputes

13 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwe judges hear own appeal

13 hrs ago | 505 Views

'City dams hold 15 months water supply'

13 hrs ago | 168 Views

Chiangwa pastor wins court case

13 hrs ago | 519 Views

Nation has lost a fountain of wisdom in Khaya Moyo

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

Matebeleland South records decrease in malaria cases

13 hrs ago | 24 Views

'Mzee' SK Moyo was a real brother to all

13 hrs ago | 364 Views

Govt to construct 144 modern boarding schools

13 hrs ago | 208 Views

PSL cancels matches

13 hrs ago | 317 Views

Councils forced to pay $32m for Auxillia Mnangagwa's orphanage

13 hrs ago | 346 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife remanded in custody

14 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Beitbridge projects today

14 hrs ago | 427 Views

Chiwenga mourns Khaya Moyo

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chiyangwa partners ZTTU

14 hrs ago | 160 Views

ZIFA use refs, paralyse PSL

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Warren Park family abandons house after sewer burst

14 hrs ago | 401 Views

By-elections spook opposition

14 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimbabwean robber jailed 10 years in Botswana

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

SRC dissolves Zifa, ready for backlash

14 hrs ago | 153 Views

Blacklist for tender cheats

14 hrs ago | 166 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days