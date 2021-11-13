Bulawayo to go without water for 72 hours

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo residents will be without water for 72 hours due to water pumping problems caused by power cuts, the Bulawayo City Council has announced.The city was already under a 48-hour water shedding regime caused by power outages which left the local authority's reservoirs unable to pump water.In a statement, the Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said:"The public is being advised of the introduction of a 72 hour shedding program City wide. This is due to further delays in the recovery of the system since it was affected by power outages that occurred over two weeks. The power outages resulted in the loss of and subsequently subdued abstraction and pumping."Further correspondence from ZETDC shows that they will be working on the Hwange Power Grid link for another week beginning November 16th, 2021, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, which will continue to disrupt Nyamandlovu pumping, which will be reduced from the regular 15 MI/day to 3 MI/day. In addition, a burned transformer at Umzingwane Dam disrupted raw water delivery. ZETDC has so far installed a temporary transformer that can only handle 50% of the pumping capacity."It is against this background of limited water delivery that the City is introducing the 72-hour water shedding to avoid system collapse. Bulawayo City Council wishes to apologise to its valued consumers for any inconvenience caused."