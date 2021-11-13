Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Murderer of seven, mentally unstable to stand trial

by Tarisai Mudahondo
45 mins ago | Views
Redcliff man Thubeihle Kheshow (26) who allegedly killed seven people in a knife and spear rampage was mentally unfit to stand trial the court yesterday.

Kheshow was examined by two psychiatrists and discovered that he had developed mental health problems.

Kwekwe District prosecutor Yeukai Mugumba said," Two doctors examined him. under the Mental Health Act and discovered that he is not well".

She further stated that "if he does not go on trial owing to his illness, a special verdict will be handed down by the High court. A special verdict can either find one guilty or not guilty depending on the gravity of the murder".

Kheshow was charged with seven counts of murder, attempted murder and rape after an early morning attack on his victims in Redcliff Stone Clare suburb.

Source - Tarisai Mudahondo

Comments


Must Read

Dynamos coach drags team in ZANU PF fights

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Police move in to secure Zifa offices

5 hrs ago | 986 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Khaya Moyo's family in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 827 Views

Bulawayo to go without water for 72 hours

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Referees turn against Malandule and company

6 hrs ago | 584 Views

Buy Zimbabwe in campaign to promote local goods

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

ZUPCO bus, fuel tanker collision kills 8 people

6 hrs ago | 826 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 28 Beitbridge houses

6 hrs ago | 404 Views

Doves in 'empty coffin' burial scandal

6 hrs ago | 615 Views

A useful buying guide: How to find the top CBD products in the industry

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe needs to rid itself of old fashioned leaders who believe fathers only ones worthy of eating meat!

7 hrs ago | 270 Views

Does ZANU-PF itself even understand what it means to be patriotic?

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Anger over delay in disbursement of Covid-19 funds

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Khaya Moyo was troubled and conflicted by sad events of November 2017

14 hrs ago | 4636 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls Trevor Ncube an 'intellectual coward'

14 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Mugabe goes to court over TV paternity show

14 hrs ago | 1270 Views

IMF closes door on Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2601 Views

Chiwenga and his wife saga! No wonder white people have a low opinion of Africans and their empty philosophy of Ubuntu

15 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Malema would rather also die than let hungry Zimbabweans die alone

16 hrs ago | 3954 Views

Zanu-PF reinstates women's league boss

16 hrs ago | 1354 Views

DJ plays Chamisa's song in Chiwenga's presence, CIOs in trouble

16 hrs ago | 5284 Views

Zanu-PF warns motorists driving cars with fake 'ED PFEE' plates

16 hrs ago | 1119 Views

'Zimbabwe has no law against sanctions advocates'

16 hrs ago | 544 Views

Chamisa's MDC targets 500 000 Bulawayo voters

16 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimdollar breaches $100 mark against US$

16 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Chitungwiza launches stands audit

16 hrs ago | 231 Views

'Zimbabwe morphing towards dictatorship'

16 hrs ago | 636 Views

Armed robbers shoot abattoir boss, steal 3 guns, money

16 hrs ago | 1481 Views

War veterans wants trial date or to be remove from remand

16 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabwe needs to rid itself of old-fashioned leaders

16 hrs ago | 373 Views

Monetary policy in a complex economy

16 hrs ago | 247 Views

COVID-19 triggers fatal disputes

16 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe judges hear own appeal

16 hrs ago | 520 Views

'City dams hold 15 months water supply'

16 hrs ago | 175 Views

Chiangwa pastor wins court case

16 hrs ago | 534 Views

Nation has lost a fountain of wisdom in Khaya Moyo

16 hrs ago | 206 Views

Matebeleland South records decrease in malaria cases

16 hrs ago | 24 Views

'Mzee' SK Moyo was a real brother to all

16 hrs ago | 403 Views

Govt to construct 144 modern boarding schools

16 hrs ago | 223 Views

PSL cancels matches

16 hrs ago | 324 Views

Councils forced to pay $32m for Auxillia Mnangagwa's orphanage

16 hrs ago | 376 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife remanded in custody

17 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Beitbridge projects today

17 hrs ago | 432 Views

Chiwenga mourns Khaya Moyo

17 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chiyangwa partners ZTTU

17 hrs ago | 165 Views

ZIFA use refs, paralyse PSL

17 hrs ago | 220 Views

Warren Park family abandons house after sewer burst

17 hrs ago | 406 Views

By-elections spook opposition

17 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zimbabwean robber jailed 10 years in Botswana

17 hrs ago | 218 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days