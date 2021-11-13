Latest News Editor's Choice


2019-2020 Merit Awards to be held next year

by Lloyd Rabaya
1 hr ago | Views
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has said 2019 and 2020 Secretary's Merit Awards are going to be held next year after being disturbed by COVID-19.

The matter came to light yesterday when the Ministry's Permanent Secretary Tumisang Thabela was unveiling the 2018 prestigious award to Chipindura Primary School in Bindura.

In her speech, Thabela said the award is one of the Ministry's supervision and motivational strategies to improve service delivery in schools by awarding excelling schools, but it had got off the rail because of the grappling COVID-19 pandemic.

"You are therefore urged to take great care as we adhere to and comply with the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on the prevention and management of COVID-19 in schools," she said.

She also applauded Chipindura Primary School for for exhibiting outstanding performance in academic, sporting, cultural activities and infrastructure development.

The school's traditional dance team won the 2018 and 2019 Jikinya festival championship while the music team was declared 2019 Choral Music Champions.

It is the school's third time to win the prestigious award.

Chipindura Primary School Headmaster Tawanda Damiso hinted that the school walked away with the award in 1997, 2013 and 2018.

"We are an excellent school with high standards and we hope that we will be able to keep the standards like that so that we stay winning.

Our 2020 pass rate was 85% while in units it was 94% and our school traditional dance team is always leading," he said.

The school is running various commercial projects which include poultry, gardening, tuck shop, fishery, beekeeping and car rentals.

As a way of honoring the excellent work done by the school, Thabela handed over ZWL$1.3m for the development of a smart classroom, a tablet and a certificate of appreciation for the headmaster, and a plaque.


Source - Lloyd Rabaya

