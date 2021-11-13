Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Java is mentally challenged and should not abuse ZANU PF,' Seh Calaz

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimdancehall chanter Tawanda Seh Calaz Mumanyi has said socialite Passion Java is mentally challenged and should stop using ZANU PF to intimidate people.

Speaking on national broadcaster Power Fm Zimbabwe Calaz said Java should stop despising the poor.

"Java  is insane and should stop abusing the party to intimidate people, he does not uplift artistes but instead he looks down upon  the poor," said Calaz.

He further claimed that Java bribes artistes to gain popularity and the cars that he pretends to give people are just on pictures for him to get popularity.

According to Calaz,Java paid US$3 to Calaz and Shintsoman for them to sing about him.

In his response on social media Java said Calaz smells poverty.

Source - Chamunorwa Guzha

Comments


