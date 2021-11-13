Met department warns of heavy rains

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of localised heavy rains in excess of 30 millimetres from today to Wednesday next week along the main watershed and Eastern Highlands.Lightning, strong winds and hailstorm are expected in some areas.According to the MSD, moisture is drifting into the country from Botswana through Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces."This, coupled with the high temperatures over much of the country, should result in thunderstorms which may be violent in places (coupled with strong winds, lightning, hail and heavy rains in some places)."This is normal for this time of the year, especially in a season which is expected to have normal to above normal rains," said the MSD in a weather advisory.The public has been urged to watch out for blown off roof tops, loose debris and fallen trees due to strong winds."Avoid travelling in open truck, being in the open field or under trees. If you urgently need to travel, take caution on the roads as roads may be slippery, and contain hidden dangers covered by water, including fallen trees, utility poles and live wires," said the MSD.The public has been urged to follow weather updates or relevant information.