Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Met department warns of heavy rains

by Staff Reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of localised heavy rains in excess of 30 millimetres from today to Wednesday next week along the main watershed and Eastern Highlands.

Lightning, strong winds and hailstorm are expected in some areas.

According to the MSD, moisture is drifting into the country from Botswana through Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces.

"This, coupled with the high temperatures over much of the country, should result in thunderstorms which may be violent in places (coupled with strong winds, lightning, hail and heavy rains in some places).

"This is normal for this time of the year, especially in a season which is expected to have normal to above normal rains," said the MSD in a weather advisory.

The public has been urged to watch out for blown off roof tops, loose debris and fallen trees due to strong winds.

"Avoid travelling in open truck, being in the open field or under trees. If you urgently need to travel, take caution on the roads as roads may be slippery, and contain hidden dangers covered by water, including fallen trees, utility poles and live wires," said the MSD.

The public has been urged to follow weather updates or relevant information.

Source - Herald

Comments


Must Read

Banga laid to rest

33 mins ago | 97 Views

Stanbic donates US$15000 haemodialysis machine to Gwanda Provincial Hospital

47 mins ago | 46 Views

Mining deal ends disastrously

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Illegal use of mercury in mining sector continues

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Fuel released for Pfumvudza inputs transporters

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chiwenga's Ex-wife seek High Court review

5 hrs ago | 834 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa commit to improved trade ties

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe moves towards HIV decriminalisation

7 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Zimdollar fuel facility availed

7 hrs ago | 984 Views

Bulawayo water crisis forces pupils to cut short lessons

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Hemp and the future: Will the laws ease the use of hemp products?

17 hrs ago | 524 Views

Govt plans to fully implement smart cities concept

18 hrs ago | 847 Views

Factoring 'animal spirits' into Zimbabwe's economic discourse

18 hrs ago | 487 Views

'Java is mentally challenged and should not abuse ZANU PF,' Seh Calaz

19 hrs ago | 2581 Views

Prophet T Freddy arrested

19 hrs ago | 3040 Views

WATCH: Chamisa desperate for international community support to remove Zanu PF

19 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Not even ZANU PF late presidents are laid at the national heroes acre!

19 hrs ago | 1993 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days