Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mining deal ends disastrously

by Alice Mangwanda
1 hr ago | Views
Four axe-wielding men were arrested on Tuesday after they allegedly struck a man with an axe in Mberengwa at an unregistered mine.

The now-deceased Muneinashe Mangena (19) was fatally axed on November 16,  he was in the company of his colleagues  Josalam Zhou Museva(20) and Jamson Mucheza (21)  and they trespassed into the accused persons' gold mine.

"Police confirmed the arrest of Oswell Zhou (41), Anengoni Zhou (29), Muchineripi Masarira (43) and Wilson Kuchivirika (32) in connection  Mangena in Mberengwa on 16/11/21," confirmed the Zimbabwe Republic Police on their Twitter page.

It is alleged that the victim and his team went to the quartet's mine.

"The victim teamed up with Jemson Macheza (21) and Josalam Zhou Museva (20) to undertake some illegal mining activities at an unregistered gold mine belonging to the suspects.

"The quartet attacked the victim and struck him with an axe on the head before he fell into the shaft and died.

"Josalam Zhou Museva managed to escape while Mucheza was assaulted with logs all over the body," added the police.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is always on record advising people to respect human life.

Source - Alice Mangwanda

Comments


Must Read

Banga laid to rest

33 mins ago | 98 Views

Stanbic donates US$15000 haemodialysis machine to Gwanda Provincial Hospital

47 mins ago | 46 Views

Illegal use of mercury in mining sector continues

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Met department warns of heavy rains

4 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Fuel released for Pfumvudza inputs transporters

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chiwenga's Ex-wife seek High Court review

5 hrs ago | 834 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa commit to improved trade ties

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe moves towards HIV decriminalisation

7 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Zimdollar fuel facility availed

7 hrs ago | 984 Views

Bulawayo water crisis forces pupils to cut short lessons

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Hemp and the future: Will the laws ease the use of hemp products?

17 hrs ago | 524 Views

Govt plans to fully implement smart cities concept

18 hrs ago | 847 Views

Factoring 'animal spirits' into Zimbabwe's economic discourse

18 hrs ago | 487 Views

'Java is mentally challenged and should not abuse ZANU PF,' Seh Calaz

19 hrs ago | 2581 Views

Prophet T Freddy arrested

19 hrs ago | 3040 Views

WATCH: Chamisa desperate for international community support to remove Zanu PF

19 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Not even ZANU PF late presidents are laid at the national heroes acre!

19 hrs ago | 1995 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days