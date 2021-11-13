Mining deal ends disastrously

News / National

by Alice Mangwanda

Four axe-wielding men were arrested on Tuesday after they allegedly struck a man with an axe in Mberengwa at an unregistered mine.The now-deceased Muneinashe Mangena (19) was fatally axed on November 16, he was in the company of his colleagues Josalam Zhou Museva(20) and Jamson Mucheza (21) and they trespassed into the accused persons' gold mine."Police confirmed the arrest of Oswell Zhou (41), Anengoni Zhou (29), Muchineripi Masarira (43) and Wilson Kuchivirika (32) in connection Mangena in Mberengwa on 16/11/21," confirmed the Zimbabwe Republic Police on their Twitter page.It is alleged that the victim and his team went to the quartet's mine."The victim teamed up with Jemson Macheza (21) and Josalam Zhou Museva (20) to undertake some illegal mining activities at an unregistered gold mine belonging to the suspects."The quartet attacked the victim and struck him with an axe on the head before he fell into the shaft and died."Josalam Zhou Museva managed to escape while Mucheza was assaulted with logs all over the body," added the police.The Zimbabwe Republic Police is always on record advising people to respect human life.