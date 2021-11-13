Latest News Editor's Choice


Banga laid to rest

by Virimayi Nzira
SCORES of mourners thronged Nhekairo Village in Hwedza communal lands for the burial of veteran lecturer and media practitioner Peter Banga.

He was head of department for Mass Communication at Harare Polytechnic and he died in sleep at his Sunningdale home in Harare last week.

Speaker after speakers described Banga, affectionately known as "uncle", as a humble man who motivated and inspired people from different walks of life.

He worked for ZBC from 1987 to 2005 where he rose to prominence presenting programmes such as Newsreel, Newsbeat and Insight on the then Radio One, Radio Three and ZBC TV, respectively. He retired from ZBC in 2005 and joined Harare Polytechnic as a lecturer. He quickly established himself at the institution where he was elevated to the position of head of department by 2008. He was also a member of the board of studies at the same institution.

Emotional tributes swept through the Banga homestead as mourners found it hard to express how the dearly loved uncle from Hwedza had touched their lives. Most speakers broke down in tears as they gave their speeches. Students, family members, friends and relatives wept uncontrollably throughout the proceedings.

Uncle is survived by his Tanzanian wife Melania and three children.

He left behind him a rich legacy of love, empathy, humility and generosity.

Source - Virimayi Nzira

