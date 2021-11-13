Security forces assault police officers over roadblock

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A team of soldiers, central intelligence officers and police officers reportedly pounced on police officers who were refusing to remove a roadblock at Mazowe in Mashonaland Central province. The joint team drove away the police officers with switches.

Police officers manning the road block had to run for dear life and remove their drums on the road.Sources familiar with the incident allege that an order to discontinue roadblocks was dispatched since motorist were complaining of being fleeced on road blocks but Mazowe police station resisted."All stations in Mashonaland Central province complied but Mazowe refused and a lorry full of security forces pounced on them and drove them away with switches," said the source.Motorists are happy with the move as they now travel freely without being victimized and fleeced by the police.