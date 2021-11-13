Latest News Editor's Choice


Armed robbers get away with US$6 000 and R11 600

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TWO men armed with a gun and a knife attacked a family in Beitbridge and fled with US$6 000 and R11 600.


Police, in their twitter page, confirmed the incident which occurred on November 17 at around 2PM.

"The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred on 17 November at 2PM in Beitbridge. Two unknown suspects armed with an unidentified pistol and a knife forced open a locked sliding door at a house in Eastview.

"The suspects attacked three complainants who were sleeping in different bedrooms before demanding cash. Cash amounting to US$6070 and R11600 and five cellphones were stolen," he said.

Police have urged members of the public to desist from storing large sums of money in their homes to avoid being targets of robbers.

Source - Chronicle

