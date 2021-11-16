Motorists hits five pedestrians, kills three

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Shamva based motorist Trymore Jumbe (43) knocked down five pedestrians killing three on the spot has been jailed by a Guruve magistrate and bared from driving for 2 years.

Jumbe pleaded guilty before magistrate Geraldine Mutsotso who slapped her with a two year jail term.Prosecutors said on October last year ,Jumbe was driving his How truck registration number AEU 6023 and negligently hit five pedestrians who were assisting Edward Makumbe who had been previously been trapped after another road traffic accident.Three of the five died on the spot and the deceased are Shamhu Lilian, Kasaira Tarisai and Vhurumu Delight.