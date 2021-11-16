Latest News Editor's Choice


Hubby undresses, bites wife at growth point

by Simbarashe Sithole
There was drama at Guruve growth point where a 39-year-old man undressed his wife, bite her thumb before assaulting her over grocery money.


The matter came to light at Guruve magistrates courts on Friday where Abel Kavhura was slapped with $10 000 fine for violating the domestic violence act.

Prosecutor Albert Charehwa told the court that on  October 30 Kavhura followed his wife Alice Nyemba to the growth point and demanded the grocery money he had given her.

The wife refused and the husband became violent before removing her clothes, biting her thumb and severely assaulted her with open hands.
He was restrained from futher assaulting her by a mob.

Source - Byo24News

