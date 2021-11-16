Civil servants USD bonus payments start this week

News / National

by Staff Reporter

THE bulk of civil servants, among them teachers, will start receiving their United States dollar bonus payments this week, while the Government will also announce a raft of other measures to cushion workers and increase their spending power.A fortnight ago, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development announced that this year's bonus for civil servants will be paid in US dollars, a development that has excited Government workers.Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima told our Bulawayo Bureau yesterday that payments will start this week."In fact the money (bonus) should have come in with the November salary, but it will start reflecting in bank accounts this week or before the end of the month. Normally it is those in the education sector that start receiving and from my understanding the bulk of the civil servants will receive their bonus this month and the rest next month," he said.Apart from the bonus, the Government is also set to announce other benefits for its workforce."I understand the National Joint Negotiation Council is meeting next (this) week. I am just waiting for the report from that meeting so that we can look at it," he said.Apex Council secretary Mr David Dzatsunga yesterday confirmed that the meeting has been slated for tomorrow."The meeting is now on Monday at 10am. We are going to discuss the issue of the bonus and the need for a Cost of Living Adjustment. More importantly on salaries we want the Government to consider paying us in US dollars as they are going to do with the bonus," he said.