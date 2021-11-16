Father kills drunk teen son

News / National

by Alice Mangwanda

A Dema man was on Monday arrested in connection with a murder case after he allegedly beat his son to death in a bid to correct 'wayward' behaviour.It is alleged that Ravison Simbini (41) father to Roy Ebenezer (14) fatally assaulted his son (Roy) after he came home drunk.The victim's health later deteriorated as he started vomiting blood leading to his death.The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the incident on their Twitter page."Police in Dema have arrested Ravison Simbini (41) for murder after he fatally assaulted his son Roy Ebenezer Simbini (14) with a leather belt on 15/11/21."The victim had been confronted over allegations of drunkenness on the previous day resulting in the father assaulting."The victim's condition deteriorated and he started vomiting blood and died".