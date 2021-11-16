Latest News Editor's Choice


Israel looks to partner Zimbabwe

Outgoing Israeli ambassador Gershon Kedar paid a farewell courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House last night.

Mr Kedar's tour of duty will be ending soon, but he also saw the call on President Mnangagwa as a relaunch of bilateral relations and cooperation.

"We hope soon to start our bilateral cooperation in areas such as agriculture, water and education," said Ambassador Kedar. "We had an excellent conversation. He agreed on the need to promote relations bilaterally.

"We agreed on areas we should focus on and we are working on. We are hoping that we will be done very soon."

Agriculture is expected to play a critical role in transforming the country to an upper middle income economy by 2030 and forging alliances with other countries is expected to accelerate the development trajectory.

Israel has not only managed to create a remarkable agricultural transformation, but has emerged as a global leader in agriculture and water management.

After meeting Ambassador Kedar, President Mnangagwa, in a separate programme, hosted a fundraising dinner at State House for Zimbabwean and Zambian students under his scholarship trust.

The President's personal scholarship programme was launched last year to assist students from disadvantaged families to pursue tertiary education as part of his philosophy that a nation can never develop faster than the development of its education.

The programme is separate from the general educational support rendered by the Government and is expected to outlive his presidency as well as his life.

Known as the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa University of Zambia Scholarship Programme (ED-UNZA) — the fund will benefit both Zimbabwean and Zambian students in an exchange that is expected to nurture the good bilateral relations existing between the two countries.

President Mnangagwa is a graduate of the University of Zambia.

The University of Zambia has trained luminaries like President Mnangagwa and former Zambian Presidents Edgar Lungu and the late Levy Mwanawasa.

Source - The Herald

