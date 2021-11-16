Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hichilema to work with leaders from neighbouring countries

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasised the importance of child rights and the need to place a high premium on the plight of children who are leaders of tomorrow, adding that together with his fellow Presidents from Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe, they have resolved to form a network of four Presidents and children to enhance the interaction between leaders and children.

"In our bid to look after the welfare of our children, we will endeavour to strengthen the laws that favour and protect the interests of our children, the president said.

Earlier, President Hichilema said that the country's education system should identify and develop sports talent among students at an early age and that sports play an integral part in a country's social and economic development as it creates jobs and other opportunities.

Speaking when he received the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Button at State House, President Hichilema also noted the need to exploit the relationship between Zambia and the British government for exchanges in Commonwealth member States.

President Hichilema said there is a need to promote artistic talent exchanges with other countries and entertainment hubs like Hollywood and Nollywood, adding that sports associations should see government as a partner to help open up other opportunities because of the travels and networks created.

The President has encouraged the sports administrators to prepare a checklist of the things that hinder growth and pledged to support the team heading to the games next year.

And British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicola Wolley said Birmingham has many links with Zambia as President Hichilema was a student at Birmingham University.

He said the British government has been key in fighting climate change across the globe of which Zambia has been actively participating.

The British Envoy noted that the recent Commonwealth heads of state statement committing to work together against Covid-19 and build resilience is key.

He said the button is on a 2-hundred and 69 day journey across 72 nations and will return in July next year ahead of the games as it records messages to be played to the Queen.

Wooley said the data and images being recorded will be used to tell a story of its journey with Zambia being a story of peace and respect for rule of Law.

And Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu said the Queen's button relay is a celebrated tradition held before the Commonwealth Games.

The minister appealed to all citizens to embrace the games while appealing to the corporate world to come on board and support athletes.


Source - Reuters,
More on: #Zambia, #Zimbabwe, #SADC

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga faction pushes for Chadzamira ouster

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zimbabwe's 2017 coup coalition collapses

2 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Chiwenga seeks to de-escalate Zanu-PF's factional tensions

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa lawyer reported to Law Society of Zimbabwe for unprofessionalism

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife challenges 'malicious' jailing

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

US$28m in taxpayers' funds misappropriated in corrupt deal

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

'Zimbabwe coup a harvest of empty promises'

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Second Republic marred by litany of unfulfilled pledges

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Some Zimbabwe coup troopers die without enjoying benefits of their sweat

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Exam disruptions feared as teachers renew pay grumble, call strikes

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimpapers editors directed to 'support Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

South Africa court halts removal of Buyanga's son to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

3 suspected rapists escape from Bulawayo police station, officers charged

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe must step up reform agenda, says IMF

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Khaya Moyo was politically correct'

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zera mulls Z$ gas sales

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

5 Zanu-PF youths up for robbery, violence

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Potraz bridges Nkayi digital divide

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa for Life President, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Serial fraudster in court for conning land seekers

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Confusion rocks Zanu-PF ahead of provincial elections

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

'Stop criminalising human rights defenders'

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Beitbridge cuts water supplies to Mnangagwa commissioned houses

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mutanda fights CAPS govt shareholding claim

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Teachers, govt tiff escalates

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

BNC heads for VFEX

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Is South Africa ready for a white president?

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Suspension of Zifa board ill-advised

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa lawyers are bullies: Zanu-PF activist

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

UZ student says government cancelled scholarship over vote campaign

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Freak incident damages houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just hours earlier

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mphoko ignores Mnangagwa legitimacy lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop grandstanding on gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

More ZBC employees arrested for extorting Prophet Freddy

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Chamisa's supporter suffers trauma after Zanu-PF violence

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Govt to hire 'anyone' to invigilate exams

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF's Godwin Gomwe assaults man for talking to him with cap on

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Robin Vela slaps Finance ministry director with US$2 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

13 Zimbabwe prisoners struck by lightning while having lunch

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Malema defends EFF's failure to disclose funders

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Uproar over Tsholotsho elephant sales

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zambezi Gas shelves gas mining project

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Govt mulls new Build Operate Transfer contractor for Beitbridge-Vic Falls highway

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

5-day destructive rains forecast

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF issues new e-cards

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

All set for Khaya Moyo burial

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Thunderstorms expected Zimbabwe-wide

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

2 die in freak accident

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

'No payment, no electricity'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days