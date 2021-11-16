Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malawi police fire teargas at protesters

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Malawi police on Friday fired teargas to quell an anti-government protest over alleged corruption and economic mismanagement by President Lazarus Chakwera's administration.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in the southern city of Blantyre to demand that Chakwera's administration acts on its election promises that included creating 1 million jobs and ending hunger.

"We are into the second year and there are still no jobs. The promise of three meals a day has failed to materialise, and instead, prices of fuel, food and cooking oil have skyrocketed," Bonny Kalindo, a former legislator who led the protests, told Reuters.

Friday''s protests turned violent as a pro-government group also moved in to stop the march across the city, a Reuters correspondent said. Some businesses and government buildings were closed as a result. Government and police spokespeople were not immediately available for comment. Chakwera in June 2020 unseated former leader Peter Mutharika in a re-run election after he pledged to curb corruption and rebuild the ailing economy.


Source - Reuters,
More on: #Zambia, #Zimbabwe, #SADC

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga faction pushes for Chadzamira ouster

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe's 2017 coup coalition collapses

2 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Chiwenga seeks to de-escalate Zanu-PF's factional tensions

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa lawyer reported to Law Society of Zimbabwe for unprofessionalism

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife challenges 'malicious' jailing

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

US$28m in taxpayers' funds misappropriated in corrupt deal

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Zimbabwe coup a harvest of empty promises'

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Second Republic marred by litany of unfulfilled pledges

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Some Zimbabwe coup troopers die without enjoying benefits of their sweat

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Exam disruptions feared as teachers renew pay grumble, call strikes

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimpapers editors directed to 'support Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

South Africa court halts removal of Buyanga's son to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

3 suspected rapists escape from Bulawayo police station, officers charged

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe must step up reform agenda, says IMF

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Khaya Moyo was politically correct'

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zera mulls Z$ gas sales

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

5 Zanu-PF youths up for robbery, violence

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Potraz bridges Nkayi digital divide

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa for Life President, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Serial fraudster in court for conning land seekers

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Confusion rocks Zanu-PF ahead of provincial elections

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Stop criminalising human rights defenders'

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Beitbridge cuts water supplies to Mnangagwa commissioned houses

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mutanda fights CAPS govt shareholding claim

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Teachers, govt tiff escalates

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

BNC heads for VFEX

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Is South Africa ready for a white president?

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Suspension of Zifa board ill-advised

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa lawyers are bullies: Zanu-PF activist

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

UZ student says government cancelled scholarship over vote campaign

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Freak incident damages houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just hours earlier

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mphoko ignores Mnangagwa legitimacy lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop grandstanding on gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

More ZBC employees arrested for extorting Prophet Freddy

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Chamisa's supporter suffers trauma after Zanu-PF violence

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Govt to hire 'anyone' to invigilate exams

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zanu-PF's Godwin Gomwe assaults man for talking to him with cap on

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Robin Vela slaps Finance ministry director with US$2 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

13 Zimbabwe prisoners struck by lightning while having lunch

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Malema defends EFF's failure to disclose funders

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Uproar over Tsholotsho elephant sales

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zambezi Gas shelves gas mining project

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Govt mulls new Build Operate Transfer contractor for Beitbridge-Vic Falls highway

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

5-day destructive rains forecast

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF issues new e-cards

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

All set for Khaya Moyo burial

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Thunderstorms expected Zimbabwe-wide

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

2 die in freak accident

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

'No payment, no electricity'

2 hrs ago | 62 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days